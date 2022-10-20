ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I feel bad for middle and poor who are for absolutely no reason except this horrible administration are going to suffer. I do not feel bad for a single one of them who voted for this cantankerous bully

In my later years I have burned natural gas but can't afford it now. I had a wood stove built for this winter. I have about 10 face cords of wood split and stacked. It's good exercise and you can't beat the price. Appalachian American

Hey,We all can go to Mayor Adams tent city in NY, They keep the heat to a comfortable 70 degrees.Plus we could have Xbox,big screen tvs,free laundry service,phone service anywhere in the world,Free beds,free clothes,free cellphone,Free Uber,Free popcorn,3 meals a day... Well free to illegals because American taxpayers are footing the bill ..Did I mention free coffee!!!

CNET

Lower Your Heating Bills by Setting Your Thermostat to This Temperature

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. After a summer that saw temperatures climb to scorching highs, the cooler temperatures of fall and winter may be more welcome than normal across the northern hemisphere this year. With cooler temperatures also come heating bills, which could be higher this year as energy prices climb. Before you crank up your furnace (or heat pump), a quick adjustment to your thermostat can keep your utility bill lower through the winter months.
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost

A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
ConsumerAffairs

Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.

Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
