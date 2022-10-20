Former Penguins forward prospect Jan Drozg signs in Russia

Former Penguins forward prospect Jan Drozg has signed with Amur Khabarovsk of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

The KHL announced the transaction on Thursday with a release.

A fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) in 2017, spent parts of four seasons with the Penguins organization, primarily with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL).

In March, the Penguins loaned Drozg to the Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, after Drozg had requested to leave the organization.

Appearing in 38 AHL games last season, Drozg had 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

This past offseason, the Penguins did not tender a qualifying offer to Drozg, then a restricted free agent, and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Following Drozg’s signing, forwards Justin Almeida and Brian Boyle are the only players who finished the 2021-22 campaign under an NHL contract with the Penguins who remain unsigned with any team in North America or Europe.

