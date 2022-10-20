ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

One person dies, two injured in crash northeast of Sioux Falls

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

A car crash northeast of Sioux Falls on Wednesday night killed one person and injured two others, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety.

A 64-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on 258th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 11 around 8:59 p.m . The vehicle collided with another car, a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, heading northbound on the highway, according to the Highway Patrol.

The names of the three people involved have not yet been released. The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, while the 53-year-old female driver of the Traverse sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. The 44-year-old male passenger in the Traverse had minor injuries from the accident, according to the Highway Patrol.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

