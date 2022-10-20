ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past two decades, the non-profit Special Spaces has worked with chapters in 10 states, including Nebraska and Iowa, to brighten the homes of more than 1,400 young cancer patients. Saturday in Bellevue one child saw how impactful their dream bedroom makeovers can be. Cancer...
BELLEVUE, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21. 6. Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk. The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals

ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Mobility Plan

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" Warming through Sunday ahead of a weekend system that cools us down and brings storm chances and wind. 6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids. Updated: 13 hours ago. Doctor's offices are filling up in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsblade.com

Marilyn Ann (Roach) Russo, 7 1

Marilyn Ann (Roach) Russo, 71, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Born to Owen and Bertha (Stacy) Roach, Marilyn grew up in rural Bridgeport, Neb. Marilyn loved to tell stories of her youth growing...
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

The Teen Center helps Burke students thrive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school students may not know exactly what they want to do after graduation. A local after-school nonprofit program, the Teen Center, is helping to steer Burke High School students in a successful direction. After school, five days a week, Jayda Nero and her friends go...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 21 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, October 21, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
LINCOLN, NE

