Bellevue child with cancer given bedroom makeover by non-profit
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the past two decades, the non-profit Special Spaces has worked with chapters in 10 states, including Nebraska and Iowa, to brighten the homes of more than 1,400 young cancer patients. Saturday in Bellevue one child saw how impactful their dream bedroom makeovers can be. Cancer...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Oct. 21.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21. 6. Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk. The body was found after an NSP pursuit initiated near Grand Island that involved a car...
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
Play written by men in Nebraska’s prison system, performed by Omaha men formerly in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “More Than A Number” is a play written by men serving time in Nebraska’s State Penitentiary and performed by men impacted by the system. Five of the nine performers on the Anastasis Theatre Co. crew were formerly incarcerated. Each man bringing to life the lived experiences of men in the system.
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals
ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
Omaha Mobility Plan
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" Warming through Sunday ahead of a weekend system that cools us down and brings storm chances and wind. 6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids. Updated: 13 hours ago. Doctor's offices are filling up in...
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Marilyn Ann (Roach) Russo, 7 1
Marilyn Ann (Roach) Russo, 71, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Born to Owen and Bertha (Stacy) Roach, Marilyn grew up in rural Bridgeport, Neb. Marilyn loved to tell stories of her youth growing...
Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
The Teen Center helps Burke students thrive
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school students may not know exactly what they want to do after graduation. A local after-school nonprofit program, the Teen Center, is helping to steer Burke High School students in a successful direction. After school, five days a week, Jayda Nero and her friends go...
Omaha officials try to understand the complexities of homeless camps along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to understand the complexities of homelessness, it becomes apparent that homelessness in Omaha is a big problem with no easy solution. Omaha Police responded to complaints of tents blocking sidewalks downtown. Last month, the downtown shelter moved homeless campsites for safety reasons. At the time,...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | October 21 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, October 21, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Lincoln family shares story of enduring two tragedies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart. The Zeiger family lost a father and husband in September in a deadly motorcycle crash, and then just last week, their house went up in flames. Despite everything the Zeiger family has been through, they’re finding comfort with each other.
