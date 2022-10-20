Read full article on original website
Related
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
newyorkalmanack.com
Lake George’s Arthur Knight Writes Home From World War One
On November 11th, 1918, German delegates signed the armistice formally ending the “Great War,” four years of killing and unprecedented – at least at the time – mass destruction. Lake George resident Arthur Knight, who within a few years would become editor of the Lake George...
newyorkalmanack.com
Ghosts of Saratoga Guided Trolley Tour
The Saratoga Springs History Museum, Canfield Casino, and the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center will host a new seasonal guided trolley tour on the haunted history and ghosts of Saratoga on Tuesday, October 25th. Originating in front of the Visitor Center at 297 Broadway, the 90-minute guided trolley tour...
newyorkalmanack.com
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel History Program On Tuesday
The Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) have announced “Lest We Forget – The Story of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel,” a program with Kate Chilton and Helen Nerska, set for Tuesday, October 25th, at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel. The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel is described by many as the...
informnny.com
Over 4K fish released for a late angling season
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county. This month, 4,450 rainbow and brook trout were stocked between the Schroon River,...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hyde Collection Names New Curator
The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, NY has announced that Dr. Derin Tanyol, a nineteenth- through twenty-first-century art specialist, has been named Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art. She will oversee The Hyde’s contemporary exhibition programming and modern art collections. She began in the new role on October 24th.
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Ticonderoga’s solar boom
Proliferation of projects leaves some asking ‘how much is too much?’. Two years before Covid electrified the Adirondack property market, a different kind of land boom was shaping up in Ticonderoga, not in real estate agencies, but in the permitting offices of town hall and the Adirondack Park Agency.
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
WRGB
Strangling case against horse trainer Chad Brown moves forward
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 is staying on top of the case involving high-profile horse trainer Chad Brown - accused of strangling a woman back in August. This is video from when he first appeared in court over the summer. Brown personally didn't show for Friday's routine...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
WNYT
Deadly Saratoga Springs attack draws reaction from Saratoga County DA candidate
A video we showed you First on 13 of a 2021 Saratoga Springs attack that left a man dead is the center of attention in the Saratoga County district attorney race. District Attorney Karen Heggen explained her reasoning for not releasing the video in a debate on Oct. 11. The Democratic candidate running against her, Michael Phillips, called her out for lack of transparency.
sbmonthly.com
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
For Mark and Gary Yando and Michelle Yando Langlois, the grocery business is in their blood. Their grandfather opened the first Yando’s Big M in Malone almost 80 years ago and the siblings began working in the store as soon as they were legally of age. When a fire destroyed the Malone store in 1980, they had to decide whether to stay in the family business. They were up to the challenge. They took out loans and rebuilt the store. Ten years later, the trio decided to open another location in the south end of Plattsburgh. Now, after twenty years in Skyway Plaza, they continue to work hard every day to provide the best service they can for their customers.
Vermonter allegedly fires rifle during fight
A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in Wells on Friday.
WNYT
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death.
Tyler Pollender-Savery is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert in Ludlow. The trial is expected to run through the week in Windsor County Superior criminal court. Read the story on VTDigger here: A killer fueled by jealousy or victim of the ‘worst kind of conjecture’? Murder trial begins in infant’s death..
NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle in Tupper Lake, according to state police.
cnyhomepage.com
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
Comments / 0