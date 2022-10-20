ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MSNBC

Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
hillsdalecollegian.com

County emergency radios unreliable, official says

Hillsdale County’s emergency radio system is years behind that of other counties, according to a local official. “We have a lot of dead spots in the county, where officers can’t communicate back to us,” said Hillsdale County 911 Dispatch Director Thomas Whitaker. “We have areas and even buildings that they go into that we can’t communicate to them. That creates a big safety concern, not only for the officers but for the general public.”
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach

Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
MICHIGAN STATE
Community Policy