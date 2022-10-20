Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
MSNBC
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.
This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Candidate for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat is re-entering the race
JACKSON, MI -- A 20-year-old Democratic candidate for the Michigan House of Representatives has re-entered the race for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election, after previously saying he was ending his campaign. Maurice Imhoff is on the election ballot as a candidate for the new 46th District, covering...
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Green faces LaJoie in state House district that includes northeast Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green is seeking to stay in the Michigan House of Representatives and faces Democratic challenger Brian A. LaJoie in the new 67th District in the Nov. 8 general election. Green currently represents the 84th District in the House after having first been elected in...
New Davison Chamber of Commerce executive director eager to take on role
DAVISON, MI- Travis Howell knows the value of small businesses in a community. His father, Eddie, was a small business owner. It’s for that reason the Davison Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has chosen Howell to fill the position as the chamber’s new executive director beginning Nov. 1.
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand removal of insurrection attendee who works for Macomb County Clerk's Office
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Macomb County residents want a woman who attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election to be removed from her role at the clerk's office. Genevieve Peters works with departments to train them, Clerk Anthony Forlini said. She...
Southfield City Clerk resigns following no contest plea
Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned from office after pleading no contest to a criminal charge that was filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2019.
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
These are the candidates for 3 Hanover-Horton School Board seats
HORTON, MI - Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Hanover-Horton School Board, with two incumbents seeking re-election to a six-year term. Board members Diane Anderson and Tim Evans are seeking re-election on Nov. 8, while trustee Joe Childs has opted not to run for another term. Anderson and Evans are joined by candidates Liz Scott and Tonya Sears.
lansingcitypulse.com
Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth
It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
Ann Arbor Scooter Co. expanding into Wolverines’ enemy territory
EAST LANSING, MI -- Ann Arbor Scooter Co. is expanding into what many Michigan fans would consider enemy territory. That’s right. The business is debuting its second location in East Lansing. East Lansing Scooter Co. With East Lansing Scooter Co., owner Adam Zemke said he hopes to help another college campus gain access to scooters.
MSU professor calls for entire Board of Trustees to step down
The leadership at Michigan State has been battling for months, and now, one MSU professor says it may be time to clean house.
Hillsdale mayoral candidate says her past doesn't define her, 'Give me a chance'
Rondee Butcher is throwing her hat in the ring to become the city of Hillsdale’s next mayor. She’s never ran for office, until now.
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
hillsdalecollegian.com
County emergency radios unreliable, official says
Hillsdale County’s emergency radio system is years behind that of other counties, according to a local official. “We have a lot of dead spots in the county, where officers can’t communicate back to us,” said Hillsdale County 911 Dispatch Director Thomas Whitaker. “We have areas and even buildings that they go into that we can’t communicate to them. That creates a big safety concern, not only for the officers but for the general public.”
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
wlen.com
Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach
Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
