Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Related
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine’s Biggest Developers are Bankrolling Anthony Kuo’s City Council Campaign
As ballots were being mailed out, Irvine voters began receiving a slew of political attack mailers — funded by a political committee established just days earlier with tens of thousands of dollars in “dark money.” The dark money has now been traced back to mega-developers FivePoint and the Irvine Company.
thekatynews.com
Zion Market Irvine
Zion Market is an associate obliged company. We have a tendency to produce futurist, leading edge, informative reports starting from trade reports, company reports to country reports. At Zion Market, we attempt to administer customers a deeper understanding of the culture of Korea by distributing numerous foods and home products....
great-taste.net
Santa Barbara Vintners Come to Orange County with Three Events
Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles
Sites include DTLA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach The post SAJJ Mediterranean Opening Three More Locations in Los Angeles appeared first on What Now Los Angeles: The Best Source For Los Angeles News.
outlooknewspapers.com
MONA Becomes Home to Knott’s Berry Farm History
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from Knott’s Berry Farm. The neon spectacular — defined as an oversized advertising display with neon or lamps in unusual animations — is a double-sided capital K with serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet and was animated to fill with yellow neon row by row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and its Sky Jump parachute thrill ride.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
thespellbinder.net
Halloween events happening in Orange County
If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Torrance (CA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Torrance, CA?. Torrance is a stunning city in Los Angeles County, located in the Metropolitan area of Los Angeles, California, United States. The town is a component of the Metropolitan area of the Southern Bay region with a population...
idesignarch.com
Caribbean Inspired Beach House with Tropical Style Architecture
Nestled on a street in Newport Beach, California, just steps from the ocean, this beautiful home exudes a subtle Tropical British Colonial style. Designed by Andrade Architects and constructed by Patterson Custom Homes, the estate was built to make the occupants feel like they are in the French West Indies.
Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone?
“We have regulars who come a lot—they actually love it,” manager Jessica Bellows said. “They like the option of having a dog patio. A lot of people prefer it because it’s a little bit quieter on this side.” The post Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Surf company CEO based in OC to be honored as Oceana's ocean champion
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — Celebrities, ocean enthusiasts and environmentalists will all gather for a gala and fundraising event in Laguna Beach. Among the honorees at Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party will be a surf industry legend. Paul Naudé is the CEO of Vissla and president of the Surf Industry Members Association. And he's been named Oceana’s Ocean Champion this year.
Alex Canter Explains How He Transitioned His Family’s Historic Deli Into the Digital Age
For true Angelenos, Canter’s Deli should need no introduction. The 92-year old restaurant seated in the central Los Angeles remains a staple of the community and a piece of the city’s identity. In a conversation with dot.LA CEO Sam Adams, founder of Nextbite, Alex Canter, explained how he’s bringing his family’s iconic restaurant into the modern age.
theregistrysocal.com
Two Retail Properties in Chino Sell for Combined $6.17MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of two single-tenant retail properties totaling $6.17 million that are outparcels to Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, CA. The sales included quick-service-restaurant assets occupied by Wienerschnitzel and Carl’s Jr. and were part of a break-up strategy SRS conducted on behalf of the seller in order to maximize overall value.
Wildlife crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5 million donation from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.
Comments / 0