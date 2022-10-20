Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry swap parenting advice: ‘How we’re raisin’ 'em, what we’re feedin’ ‘em’

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry are the epitome of proud parents. The two met for the first time on the set of the music video for their song, “Where We Started,” and all they talked about were their kids.

Thomas, who shares four daughters with his wife Lauren Akins , told Audacy’s Rob + Holly all he and Perry could focus on was sharing photos and swapping kid stories with the Pop star who welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove in August 2020 with husband, Orlando Bloom .

“We literally talked about our kids the entire time… how we’re raisin’ ‘em and what we’re feedin’ ‘em,” Rhett said of being on set with Perry. “I think that’s what you do as a parent these days, you’re just like, ‘Oh, let me show you this one picture on my phone of my kid that you’ve never met!’”

Aside the parental advice, Rhett says Perry was also great with coaching him through the music video.

“She’s great,” he said. “She was so easy to work with — super humble, super down to earth, great talent, and obviously knows how to do music videos way better than I because she’s on TV way more than I am. So she was coaching me through that.”

Aside from work, Rhett shared Perry has become a good friend over their time putting the song together and he feels a great deal of gratitude for it all coming together the way that it did.

“She just took the song and made it great. I always loved the song, but I loved it even more once she hopped on it,” he said. “[We] kind of struck up a friendship and still to this day, [I] can’t believe that it came together the way that it did.”

