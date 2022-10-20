Read full article on original website
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
metroparent.com
Halloween Scavenger Hunt – Free Printable
This year, one of our favorite Halloween activities is finding spooky yard displays in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. We decided to make it a fun family activity for all with our Halloween Scavenger Hunt. This free printable list challenges families to find all the Halloween-themed decorations in their own...
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
Dave's Hot Chicken is giving out free chicken for Drake's 36th birthday
A hot chicken chain with locations in metro Detroit is celebrating Drake's birthday on Monday by giving away freebies. Drake fans and Dave's Hot Chicken lovers can get a free slider or tender at any location on Monday in honor of the rapper. View this post...
The Oakland Press
Detroit-born singer loves being part of Aretha Franklin tribute tour
Her father was a pastor in Detroit. She grew up singing in church. And she can handle pop and R&B as easily as gospel. It’s not Aretha Franklin, but you might say native Jasmine Alena Tompkins was fated to be part of a show paying tribute to the Queen of Soul.
Green Dot Stables reopening, this time with music venue
The Junction is an entertainment venue that will host live music, club nights as well as national touring acts.
Detroit’s own haunted mansion: The spookiest spirits and eeriest incidents at The Whitney
The Whitney in Detroit is regarded as one of the city’s most haunted spots. But why are David Whitney Jr. and his family still hanging around over 100 years after their deaths? WWJ’s Zach Clark finds out on this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
Detroit’s Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations
The botanical collection will be closed until 2024 to make way for a $10 million update to its glass and steel dome
wcsx.com
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for Detroit Tigers merch? Check out this garage sale at Comerica Park
DETROIT – Detroit Tigers fans can find exclusive merch and apparel during a stadium garage sale at Comerica Park. The Detroit Tigers Garage Sale will have exclusive merchandise and apparel. According to the team’s website, items start at $1, and merch in the Comerica Pro Shop will be 50% off.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. "We want to have an impact, not just spiritually but naturally," said Pastor Spencer T....
ClickOnDetroit.com
It’s the last weekend to rent canoes, kayaks in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Want to get one last paddle in before winter arrives?. It’s your last weekend to rent boats at the Gallup Canoe Livery before it closes for the season. And you couldn’t ask for better weather, with highs expected to be in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
Charles H. Wright Museum’s dual jazz exhibits are a step back in time
‘Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection’ and ‘Detroit Jazz: The Legacy Continues’ are on view until Feb. 2023
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
Eater
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Gabe’s Department Store in Utica to Stage Grand Opening on Saturday, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Go retro at this record store
Albums, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, VHS tapes and more... If it’s old school, retro media, you are going to find it at Solo Records, a gem of a shop on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. Solo Records has been in business for 41 years, according to the shop’s owner...
