ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed.  DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more.  Organizers said free parking will be...
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

Halloween Scavenger Hunt – Free Printable

This year, one of our favorite Halloween activities is finding spooky yard displays in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. We decided to make it a fun family activity for all with our Halloween Scavenger Hunt. This free printable list challenges families to find all the Halloween-themed decorations in their own...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday. Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. "We want to have an impact, not just spiritually but naturally," said Pastor Spencer T....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s the last weekend to rent canoes, kayaks in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Want to get one last paddle in before winter arrives?. It’s your last weekend to rent boats at the Gallup Canoe Livery before it closes for the season. And you couldn’t ask for better weather, with highs expected to be in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built

DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit

A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Go retro at this record store

Albums, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, VHS tapes and more... If it’s old school, retro media, you are going to find it at Solo Records, a gem of a shop on Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. Solo Records has been in business for 41 years, according to the shop’s owner...
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy