Art Making Workshop (¡Qué Vivan los Muertos! Taller de Creación Artística) Saturday October 22, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, at Conexión Latina Newport. Newport Art Museum and Conexión Latina staff, and Museum Artist-in-Residence Orlando Almanza, will host a community art making afternoon to create traditional decorations for two community altars – one for Conexión Latina and one for the Newport Art Museum – that will be displayed for the Day of the Dead celebration on November 1. Orlando Almanza will share his progress on the altar backdrop paintings he is creating.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO