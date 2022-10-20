Read full article on original website
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
The 10 best New Jersey sports bars to watch Giants games
We didn’t need an excuse to drink and watch sports at the bar, but now we definitely have one. For the first time in years, the New York Giants are ... good?. The G-Men are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after a 5-1 start under new coach Brian Daboll. With back-to-back wins over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the playoffs are seriously in play for the team that hasn’t made the postseason since 2016.
Did Murphy forget he’s governor of NJ? (Opinion)
Does Phil Murphy know he's the governor of New Jersey or did he have a Joe Biden moment where he may not know where or who he is? On Monday, our governor tweeted this out to the good people of the Garden State. Well isn't that special?. The governor of...
