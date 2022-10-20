Read full article on original website
Phillies defeat Padres to advance to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
'Storybook stuff': Inside the night Bryce Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series
"It's probably something that he's had in his head since the time he picked up a bat," Rhys Hoskins said of Bryce Harper's NLCS-winning home run. "For him to come through in that moment is storybook stuff."
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren't getting much help
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers aren't getting enough help from their Buccaneer and Packer teammates this season
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
