The Oakland Press
New mental health program launching for children in Oakland County
Oakland Community Health Network is launching a new program to meet the mental health needs of children and give families an alternative to hospital emergency rooms if they have a child in crisis. The Youth & Family Care Connection will be located in the Resource & Crisis Center, Building 34E...
michiganchronicle.com
Cancer Screening Event at Karmanos Cancer Institute to Help SE Michigan Get Back on Track
The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is reminding Southeast Michigan that early detection of cancer is important by hosting a screening event open to the public. Screening Saves: Cancer Screening and Education Event will allow people to catch up on cancer screenings they may have put off or forgotten to reschedule. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., screening mammograms, head and neck examinations and colorectal cancer screening consultations will be available at Karmanos, located at 4100 John R. St. in Detroit.
Tv20detroit.com
Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux
(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
WKHM
Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group announces new Chief Medical Officer
Jackson, Mich. – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Peterson comes from Michigan Medicine where he served as the population health executive and associate professor of emergency medicine. He...
Michigan doctor receives surprise gift
The celebrity cameo wasn't all, though. Roberts was there to present a $1 million donation to Dr. Okanlami's accessibility programs.
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
The many lives of the 180-year-old Ann Arbor-area farmhouse that survived suburban sprawl
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Kip Lightfoot can remember stepping out from under the gingerbread trim of the farmhouse to cut across a dirt road and through a cornfield to Meijer, then one of the few commercial spots in what was once a rural area outside Ann Arbor. Decades later, the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University breaks ground on $200M student housing project
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University officials broke ground on Thursday on a new $200 million project to transform student housing on its campus. Titled “Welcome Home 2025,″ the three-year project will see the construction of two brand-new student housing facilities. Lakeview Apartments and Westview Apartments will feature apartment-style living and will bring an additional 700 beds to campus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
More than 10K Detroiters apply for water program; future funding sources still unclear
A record number of Detroiters enrolled in a new water affordability program saved an average of $63 on their September bill — but the city still lacks adequate funding to keep it running beyond the next year and a half. The city of Detroit’s Water and Sewerage Department launched...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit high schoolers get hands-on insight into skilled trade careers
DETROIT – From construction to plumbing, juniors and seniors from 12 Detroit high schools got a unique opportunity to explore skilled trade careers in Eastern Market. It’s part of Sachse Construction Academy. In its seventh year, the event takes a speed-dating type approach with hundreds of students stopping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County gun buy-back event a success, incentive gift cards gone after first hour
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Oakland County hosted its first gun buy-back event in Royal Oak on Saturday, attendance was so high the police department ran out of gift cards that were offered as an incentive. The gun buy-back event at the Royal Oak Police Department was supposed to be...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Ann Arbor
The story of Ann Arbor begins with the wives of the village’s two founders, both women sharing the name of Ann, and so Ann Arbor was formed. Since then, Ann Arbor has grown into a well-known and attractive city, largely due to the University of Michigan, founded in 1817. In 2008, Ann Arbor was ranked 27th out of 100 “America’s best small cities”. Read on to discover the best things to do in Ann Arbor.
Michigan agencies issue alert about counterfeit drugs, Fentanyl: lethal dose equivalent to just “a few grains of salt”
This alert comes as the DEA launches the One Pill Can Kill Awareness Campaign on social media, targeting teens/young adults and their parents, to raise awareness about the often deadly consequences of taking a a counterfeit drug.
Arab American News
Book pulled out of instruction in Dearborn Heights after social media post
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A book was recently taken out of instruction in a Dearborn Heights school, following an ongoing controversy around books in schools in neighboring Dearborn. Crestwood School District officials were made aware of a social media post with photos of a book being taught to ninth grade...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
