Ypsilanti, MI

The Oakland Press

New mental health program launching for children in Oakland County

Oakland Community Health Network is launching a new program to meet the mental health needs of children and give families an alternative to hospital emergency rooms if they have a child in crisis. The Youth & Family Care Connection will be located in the Resource & Crisis Center, Building 34E...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Cancer Screening Event at Karmanos Cancer Institute to Help SE Michigan Get Back on Track

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is reminding Southeast Michigan that early detection of cancer is important by hosting a screening event open to the public. Screening Saves: Cancer Screening and Education Event will allow people to catch up on cancer screenings they may have put off or forgotten to reschedule. On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., screening mammograms, head and neck examinations and colorectal cancer screening consultations will be available at Karmanos, located at 4100 John R. St. in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux

(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group announces new Chief Medical Officer

Jackson, Mich. – Henry Ford Health has announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Peterson comes from Michigan Medicine where he served as the population health executive and associate professor of emergency medicine. He...
JACKSON, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University breaks ground on $200M student housing project

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University officials broke ground on Thursday on a new $200 million project to transform student housing on its campus. Titled “Welcome Home 2025,″ the three-year project will see the construction of two brand-new student housing facilities. Lakeview Apartments and Westview Apartments will feature apartment-style living and will bring an additional 700 beds to campus.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit high schoolers get hands-on insight into skilled trade careers

DETROIT – From construction to plumbing, juniors and seniors from 12 Detroit high schools got a unique opportunity to explore skilled trade careers in Eastern Market. It’s part of Sachse Construction Academy. In its seventh year, the event takes a speed-dating type approach with hundreds of students stopping...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
MICHIGAN STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ann Arbor

The story of Ann Arbor begins with the wives of the village’s two founders, both women sharing the name of Ann, and so Ann Arbor was formed. Since then, Ann Arbor has grown into a well-known and attractive city, largely due to the University of Michigan, founded in 1817. In 2008, Ann Arbor was ranked 27th out of 100 “America’s best small cities”. Read on to discover the best things to do in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI

