Sidney, NY

Strike over at Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney

By Roy Santa Croce, Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

SIDNEY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A strike that began on Saturday, October 15th, at noon has ended for nearly 700 workers at Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney.

A new contract agreement between the company and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1529 has been reached.

The company and union representatives negotiated on Tuesday and presented the new contract to union members on Wednesday.

IAM District 15 Business Representative Kevin Weidman says 61% of union members voted in favor of the new contract.

The contract includes improved wages, the elimination of the two-tier wage system, improved paid leave, and retirement benefits.

Weidman says that employees went back to work Wednesday evening at 11 p.m.

“I am extremely proud of our members for the spirited dialogue to help us achieve this improved contract,” says Weidman. “We have a proud history at IAM Local 1529, and the solidarity displayed throughout this process will help strengthen our union. I was touched by the support we received from businesses and community members. It’s an honor to advocate on behalf of our members to improve their lives and help make our community a better place to live.”

