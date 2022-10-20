Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights
Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
Charles Oliveira sends final message to Islam Makhachev after UFC 280 faceoff: ‘I’m going to kill this man’
Charles Oliveira vowed that “the lion of the lightweights is still roaring” after facing off with Islam Makhachev for the final time Friday at UFC 280’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi — and he made even more dire threats just a few moments later. While heading...
Islam Makhachev targets Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot: ‘I have to go to Australia and beat this guy’
Islam Makhachev has checked off his championship goal. Now, he wants to be recognized as one of the best ever. In the main event of UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev captured a vacant lightweight title and upped his winning streak to 11 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira. The Russian fighter is now the man to beat in what has historically been one of MMA’s deepest divisions, and what he wants next is to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.
Anthony Smith: Sean O’Malley ‘very smart’ with matchmaking, Petr Yan ‘probably the easiest’ matchup among bantamweight elite
Sean O’Malley may be a lot of things, but stupid isn’t one of them. Despite a resume that doesn’t include a single win over a top 15-ranked opponent, O’Malley will jump the line at bantamweight for his upcoming showdown against ex-champion Petr Yan at UFC 280.
T.J. Dillashaw apologizes to bantamweight division after UFC 280 loss: ‘I kinda held it up,’ Dana White reacts
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw admitted he came into his UFC 280 title fight against Aljamain Sterling a compromised fighter. Dillashaw said he informed referee Marc Goddard of his potential shoulder issues prior to facing Sterling in Saturday’s pay-per-view co-headliner and apologized to other UFC bantamweights for taking the fight.
UFC 280 Gambling Preview: Can Charles Oliveira keep his incredible run going against Islam Makhachev?
It’s here. After weeks of anticipation, UFC 280 finally goes down on Saturday, featuring title fights in the two best divisions in MMA: Lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling puts his 135-pound belt on the line against former champion T.J. Dillashaw, and in the final fight of the night, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face off for the vacant lightweight title. On top of those two incredible fights, there are 11 other awesome bouts, with an enormous number of betting opportunities, so let’s get to it.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, which will be headlined by the highly anticipated matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests live to watch along...
Bo Nickal out of UFC 282 matchup with Jamie Pickett, debut pushed back to early 2023
The highly anticipated octagon debut of Bo Nickal will now take place in the first quarter of 2023. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the scheduled bout between Nickal and Jamie Pickett for UFC 282 in December will no longer take place due to an undisclosed injury to the 3-0 prospect. MMA Junkie first reported the bout being cancelled.
Sean O’Malley expects to renegotiate UFC contract after beating Petr Yan
Sean O’Malley can claim a win over a former UFC champion, and now he wants to get closer to making champion money. In the most talked-about non-title bout of UFC 280, O’Malley eked out a split decision over Petr Yan to shoot up the rankings and boost his already considerable star power. O’Malley said before the fight that a win over Yan could have a similar impact on his career as to when Conor McGregor toppled Jose Aldo, and while he wouldn’t call it a perfect comparison, he assumes he’s due for a raise.
UFC 280 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 280 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
UFC 280 results: Sean O’Malley bloodies Petr Yan to win razor-close split decision in back-and-forth war
Sean O’Malley lived up to the hype at UFC 280 after engaging in a back-and-forth war with Petr Yan before ultimately winning a razor-close split decision victory. Both bantamweights landed bombs throughout the three round fight but it was O’Malley’s ability to sting Yan with strikes that appeared to wobble him numerous times along with a massive knee strike that opened a huge gash on the face that made the difference. Two judges gave the O’Malley the fight with 29-28 scores while Yan got the third 29-28 scorecard for the split decision.
Aljamain Sterling: Featherweight move likely inevitable, friends or not with Merab Dvalishvili
Aljamain Sterling may be the reigning and defending UFC bantamweight champion, but he knows his days competing at 135 pounds are likely numbered. Originally a wrestler before transitioning to MMA, 33-year-old veteran has cut weight nearly his entire life. That tortuous process has also come with a lot of knowledge, which is why Sterling knows his body will eventually reach its limit.
Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day’
Khabib Nurmagomedov had a request – or maybe an order – for the UFC after Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280. “I told Dana, ‘I have to give him this belt, because I didn’t lose the belt,’ because I know I am the champion until this day, before Islam became champion,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.com after Makhachev’s impressive submission win in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner in Abu Dhabi.
UFC 280 preview show: Final countdown to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, stacked card
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will finally battle it out this Saturday to cap off an incredibly stacked UFC 280 lineup for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Ahead of the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee break down the fascinating main event between Oliveira and Makhachev, the storylines, the stylistic differences, and more. Additionally, the gang previews the under the radar co-main event for the bantamweight title between Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw, the stakes for Sean O’Malley as he prepares for his matchup with Petr Yan, Katlyn Chookagian’s weight miss, making the case for Belal Muhammad to have the most pressure on him when he meets Sean Brady, and more.
UFC 280 live blog: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
This is the UFC 280 live blog for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, the featured bantamweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s been a tough couple of years for Yan, who until very recently was viewed as one of the best fighters in the world and a guy poised to become a long-reigning champion. Then he lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling when he landed an illegal knee to the head and was disqualified. He won an interim title against Cory Sandhagen a few months later, but came up short against Sterling in their rematch earlier this year, losing a split decision. Now, Yan looks to re-cement himself as the top bantamweight contender with a commanding victory over one of the division’s biggest stars.
UFC 280 results: Beneil Dariush drops Mateusz Gamrot late, secures unanimous decision victory
Beneil Dariush continued his winning ways at UFC 280 while vanquishing Mateusz Gamrot, who had quickly become one of the most talked about lightweights in the promotion. Showcasing incredible takedown defense combined with a punishing style on the feet, Dariush never slowed down over all rounds as he continued to hammer Gamrot with strikes. Late in the third round, Dariush clubbed Gamrot with a huge overhand left that helped him secure the victory as he notched his eighth victory in a row in arguably the toughest division in the sport.
Paths to Victory: How Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev can claim the lightweight title at UFC 280
The biggest fight card of the year takes place this Saturday when UFC 280 goes down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira looks to reclaim the belt he lost on the scale when he faces the next great Dagestani lightweight, Islam Makhachev. It’s arguably the most intriguing fight of the year, with enormous repercussions for the legacies of both men, so let’s take a look at what each needs to do to win this marquee matchup and ultimately what will happen on fight night.
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett finally returns to American soil. On Saturday morning, the UFC announced via social media that Pimblett will face lightweight veteran Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Pimblett (19-3), a former Cage Warriors champion, has emerged as one of the most talked about fighters...
Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining
UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas. The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.
Missed Fists: Merab Dvalishvili scooped up into the air by 6-foot-4 women’s kickboxer
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi this past weekend, but...
