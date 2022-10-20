Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
independentri.com
Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… updates for 10/23/22
Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
Girl in custody after Woonsocket High School threat
Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told 12 News a female juvenile was taken into custody for further investigation and charging.
Valley Breeze
Mother says she'll sue Woonsocket schools after son overdosed on meds
WOONSOCKET – Mother Gianna Read says Woonsocket schools are “not safe,” claiming her 6-year-old son Giovanni Johnson, who attends Harris Elementary School, was overdosed on ADHD medication at the school on Oct. 11. School officials are now reviewing the incident.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
ABC6.com
‘Desperate campaigns do desperate things’: Kalus responds to FLOTUS visit, McKee campaign
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Ashley Kalus has responded after it was announced First Lady Jill Biden is coming to support Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. Kalus’s team responded with the following statement:. Kalus said, “Desperate campaigns do desperate things. Bringing DC insiders to Rhode Island...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Fall River grove renamed to honor neglected teen who died
A grove at a Fall River park was renamed to honor the life of David Almond.
newportthisweek.com
Art Museum Explores Culture
With a new exhibition featuring an old Newport friend, free bilingual workshops exploring Mexican traditions, several carry-over exhibitions and a subscription lecture series, the Newport Art Museum begins a busy fall season. First, the museum has opened a retrospective exhibition of the work of former Newport resident Joseph Norman, one...
rinewstoday.com
GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias
Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
mybackyardnews.com
GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE
Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
speedonthewater.com
‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging
On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 21, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Regis' hair; Bianco's New York installation, a potential BoJo return, and mo' money, mo' problems. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
