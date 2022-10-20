ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5

This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
independentri.com

Council candidates say race will decide Narragansett’s future

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven candidates for Narragansett Town Council met this week to debate, including thorny issues around rentals, at a community forum by the Narragansett Pier Residents Association. Taking part Oct. 13 were candidates Ewa Dzwierzynski, Steven Ferrandi, Deborah Kopech, Jill Lawler, Matthew Mannix, Laurie Kelly and Robert...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… updates for 10/23/22

Cranston police gets $779K federal grant to equip officers with cameras. Incoming Mayor Smiley to pause Kennedy Plaza plans until after Superman building project completed – says he will also evaluate the city’s bike lanes “to nowhere”. Hope Street Bike Lane trial has merchants organizing a petition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Art Museum Explores Culture

With a new exhibition featuring an old Newport friend, free bilingual workshops exploring Mexican traditions, several carry-over exhibitions and a subscription lecture series, the Newport Art Museum begins a busy fall season. First, the museum has opened a retrospective exhibition of the work of former Newport resident Joseph Norman, one...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
speedonthewater.com

‘Timeless’ New Outerlimits SV 50 Headed For Rigging

On the road this week bound for engine and interior installation at Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats in Bristol, R.I., a new SV 50 sportboat already is an attention-grabber thanks to its molten red graphics. For Stephen Miles of Kentucky-based Stephen Miles Design, such a fiery paintjob is the perfect match for the muscular 50-footer.
BRISTOL, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - October 21, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Regis' hair; Bianco's New York installation, a potential BoJo return, and mo' money, mo' problems. Now, we are expanding the list, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy