Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who says wild horses could help prevent the next wildfire
In rural Northern California, where naturalist William Simpson lives, wildfires are burning hotter and faster than ever before. This includes one fire that came close to his home four years ago. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Governor Jerry Brown declaring a state of emergency for what's being called the...
Connecticut teens look to neighboring town as a model for mental health help
Four Killingly High School Seniors often walk to their favorite park near their school to hang out. It’s been rough being a teenager through the pandemic, but these four friends are still able to joke about how music helps them get through tough days. “Everyone at school always has...
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones’ lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting.
Hayes, Logan sound off on transgender athletes, abortion rights in congressional debate
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan met Thursday night in New Britain for a debate centering on abortion access and transgender rights. Connecticut policy gives transgender athletes the right to compete on teams based on their gender identity. But Logan said he disagrees with that. "It’s not...
California tribes reclaim 200 miles of coastline and will manage it using tradition
In California, five Native tribes will reclaim their right to manage and protect more than 200 miles of coastal land. They'll do work like monitoring salmon migration and testing for toxins in shellfish. They'll also be educating others about their traditions. MEGAN ROCHA: Tribes have obviously been stewarding these areas,...
Incarcerated people pay about 5 dollars for a 30-minute phone call. A new bill wants to change that
California is making calls from prison free. It's the second state to do so after Connecticut. But elsewhere in the U.S., incarcerated people and their families pay an average of $5 for a 30-minute phone call. Prison reform advocates have long argued these are predatory prices. All of this could change if a bill currently under consideration in the Senate becomes law. It has bipartisan support and would give the Federal Communications Commission the authority to regulate calls from prison, including how they are priced. Jessica Rosenworcel is the chairwoman of the FCC, and she joins us now. Welcome to the program.
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan relief plan
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Texas' abortion laws are changing how people date in the state
Texas' restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They've prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas...
For Democrats to keep control of the Senate, New Hampshire race is a must win
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan won her last race by 1,000 votes. This time she's facing a stronger than expected challenge from a far-right candidate stressing the impact of inflation.
Politics chat: The deciding factors for early voters in North Carolina
The midterm election wraps up in just about two weeks, and the turnout has been high in some of the states that have early voting. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is in North Carolina, talking to early voters in the suburbs around Raleigh, and she joins me now. Good...
In Texas, Democrats and Republicans are trying to win over Latino swing voters
After Donald Trump outperformed among Latinos in South Texas in 2020, Republicans have been hoping to further improve their margins among those voters. Historically, South Texas has been a stronghold for Democrats in the state, but Republicans are banking on those ties not being as strong as they used to be.
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans, throwing the program into limbo just days after people began applying for loan forgiveness. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0