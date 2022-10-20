College football in Connecticut this weekend: Yale travels to Penn, Sacred Heart visits Merrimack

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
wiltonbulletin.com
Yale football in contention for Ivy League title midway through season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yale was the only 0-1 football team in the Ivy League after a 38-14 loss to No. 18 Holy Cross Sept. 17. From there, big wins over the likes of Cornell and Dartmouth solidified Yale’s place as a contender for the conference championship.
wiltonbulletin.com
Week 7 Connecticut high school football top performers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 7:. Tyler Baldwin, Morgan: Was 21-for-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns (Jack Nye caught 12 for 224 and three TDs), and ran 30 times for 189 yards and three more scores in a 58-39 win over Coginchaug.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut high school football recap: Ansonia holds off Holy Cross
Follow along the Connecticut high school football scene. All final scores on Week 7 scoreboard:. -- Hamden 41 Sheehan 14 at end of third quarter. -- New Fairfield gets 7 on a 10-yard TD pass from McCormack to Arterberry w/ 2:20 to play. Joel Barlow leads 47-13 -- Owen Hunt...
North Haven High School football team honors 2 fallen Bristol officers during game
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As they took the field Friday evening, members of the North Haven High School football team wore two colors on their wrists. Pink, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and blue, to honor the lives of two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. It was a way to honor […]
NBC Connecticut
This Year's Final DominGO! Event Held in Hartford
Throughout the summer and fall, Hartford has been home to a new tradition - the city's first open-streets program. The event shuts down miles of streets in the Capitol City, making them wide open to activities, fitness and local food vendors. The festival began in June as a way to...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
foxwilmington.com
Connecticut Man Who Killed 2 Police Officers Played High School Football With Aaron Fernandez and Alex Ryng
Three high school football teammates went on to become cold-blooded killers in three separate and unrelated murder cases. Aaron Hernandez, Alex Ryng and Nick Brutcher all went to Bristol Central High School in Connecticut. Aaron Hernandez became a pro-football player for the New England Patriots until he was convicted of...
connect-bridgeport.com
VIDEO: BHS Drumline Rocks Gymnasium at Homecoming Assembly
It was a rocking performance - and a very well-received one. The Bridgeport High School Drumline delivered Thursday morning at the BHS Homecoming assembly. See a portion of the performance at the YouTube video below.
Eyewitness News
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Eyewitness News
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
Funeral service held for Bristol Officers Friday in East Hartford, Connecticut
First Responders from across New England traveled to East Hartford Friday for the funeral of the two fallen Bristol Police Officers.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
darientimes.com
Sun to give way to rain this weekend in CT, forecasters say
Although Saturday is expected to be sunny and in the 60s, Connecticut residents will have to pull out their umbrellas Sunday and for the start of the workweek. Rain is expected across Connecticut later this weekend, with a chance that the precipitation continues into the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
Eyewitness News
Crash shuts down road in Berlin
Groton plaza reopens after package deemed not suspicious. Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM UTC. Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. Technical Discussion: Some...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
