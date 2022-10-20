ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

College football in Connecticut this weekend: Yale travels to Penn, Sacred Heart visits Merrimack

By Christine Butterfield
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Yale football in contention for Ivy League title midway through season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yale was the only 0-1 football team in the Ivy League after a 38-14 loss to No. 18 Holy Cross Sept. 17. From there, big wins over the likes of Cornell and Dartmouth solidified Yale’s place as a contender for the conference championship.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Week 7 Connecticut high school football top performers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 7:. Tyler Baldwin, Morgan: Was 21-for-38 for 381 yards and four touchdowns (Jack Nye caught 12 for 224 and three TDs), and ran 30 times for 189 yards and three more scores in a 58-39 win over Coginchaug.
NEW LONDON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut high school football recap: Ansonia holds off Holy Cross

Follow along the Connecticut high school football scene. All final scores on Week 7 scoreboard:. -- Hamden 41 Sheehan 14 at end of third quarter. -- New Fairfield gets 7 on a 10-yard TD pass from McCormack to Arterberry w/ 2:20 to play. Joel Barlow leads 47-13 -- Owen Hunt...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

This Year's Final DominGO! Event Held in Hartford

Throughout the summer and fall, Hartford has been home to a new tradition - the city's first open-streets program. The event shuts down miles of streets in the Capitol City, making them wide open to activities, fitness and local food vendors. The festival began in June as a way to...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Walkers march in memory of Jennifer Dulos in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and hundreds of walkers came out to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to celebrate survivors and remember those we’ve lost to domestic violence. Sunday was also a memorial walk for New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, who went missing in May 2019 and has not been found. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Sun to give way to rain this weekend in CT, forecasters say

Although Saturday is expected to be sunny and in the 60s, Connecticut residents will have to pull out their umbrellas Sunday and for the start of the workweek. Rain is expected across Connecticut later this weekend, with a chance that the precipitation continues into the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Crash shuts down road in Berlin

Groton plaza reopens after package deemed not suspicious. Shopping center in Groton reopens after suspicious package investigation. Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk kicks off in Hartford. Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM UTC. Each year more than 250,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. Technical Discussion: Some...
BERLIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Wethersfield Avenue homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight. According to police, the homicide occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street. This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year. This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy