Man shot Wednesday in downtown Kansas City has died, police say

The victim in a Wednesday shooting in downtown Kansas City has died, according to police.

Kansas City police officers dispatched after 5 p.m. to 12th Street and Grand Boulevard, where they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Drake announced Thursday that the victim had died.

Investigators processed evidence from the scene and canvassed the area for any witnesses or surveillance video.

This is the 138th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star , which includes killings by police. The city had seen 121 homicides by this time last year, the second deadliest year in recorded history.

Police are offering a $25,000 award for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be made by calling detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.