Lansing, NY

1037qcountry.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Editorial endorsement: Esteban Gonzalez for Onondaga County Sheriff

Two candidates seek to replace Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway, who is retiring after two terms. Esteban Gonzalez, a Republican from Baldwinsville, is the longtime chief of the Sheriff’s Custody Division, overseeing the Justice Center Jail. Toby Shelley, a Democrat from Marietta, is a former patrol deputy, serviceman and military reservist and current Jordan police officer and farmer.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Anthony Michael Crouse – October 20, 2022

Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida. He worked...
LYONS, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
ITHACA, NY
upstate.edu

Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery

WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

