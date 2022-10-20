Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
owegopennysaver.com
Fire destroys established Tioga County farm; Community rallies behind the Rudin family
Wednesday evening was filled with phone calls and prayers as the community sat and watched the well-known barn, that once served as a backdrop for Rudin’s Olde Tyme Farm Days, explode into flames; an inferno that soon spread to the homestead on the property, which was also destroyed. Crews...
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Editorial endorsement: Esteban Gonzalez for Onondaga County Sheriff
Two candidates seek to replace Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway, who is retiring after two terms. Esteban Gonzalez, a Republican from Baldwinsville, is the longtime chief of the Sheriff’s Custody Division, overseeing the Justice Center Jail. Toby Shelley, a Democrat from Marietta, is a former patrol deputy, serviceman and military reservist and current Jordan police officer and farmer.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
iheartoswego.com
Anthony Michael Crouse – October 20, 2022
Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on October 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford). Tony was a Mexico High graduate and he received his Master’s Degree in Business Administration in Florida. He worked...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
owegopennysaver.com
Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego
On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials. The first responding chiefs...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Health Department trying to locate dog in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog. Health Officials are seeking to confirm the rabies vaccination status of a dog that bit someone Wednesday morning on North Tioga Street near King Street. The dog is described as a small, black or brown, and possibly a long-haired dachshund. It was being walked by a woman with another small white dog. If the dog is deemed healthy by the Health Department, the risk of rabies can be ruled out and post-exposure treatment for the person who was bitten will not be necessary. Anyone with info is asked to call the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688.
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
$1,125,000 home in Skaneateles: See 142 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales dipped slightly this week with 142 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial in the village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,125,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $975,000 in 2015. (See photos of the home)
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
House of the Week: Cicero ranch was built next to the sixth hole of the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club
CICERO, N.Y. – Denise Van Patten says her father Jack Meetze loves two things. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fire crews respond to fire at Applebee’s in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads. Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out. Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as […]
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
foodcontessa.com
Ten People Were Hospitalised in an October 21 Update From the Health Department on Covid-19 Cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says that there have been a total of 24,847 positive cases, which is 17 more than on Thursday, and that 1,946,567 tests have been done. They also report 7 new good self-test results, which brings the total number of good self-test results sent through their online portal to 4,007.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Comments / 0