Residents of a Munhall apartment building were forced to evacuate Wednesday night when a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. after a third-floor resident left a stove unattended while cooking, according to the Munhall Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Some residents of the building were displaced because of water damage from a sprinkler system.