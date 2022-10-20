ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Realmuto Named Gold Glove Award Finalist

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYW7C_0igeuoqr00

Philadelphia Phillies' catcher J.T. Realmuto has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.

In the midst of an unexpected and exhilarating playoff run, Philadelphia Phillies ' catcher J.T. Realmuto has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.

Rawlings announced on Thursday that the three-time All-Star would be in contention for his second Gold Glove Award in 2022.

He received his first Gold Glove in 2019, when he led the league with a 47% caught stealing percentage, nabbing 43 of 49 runners during the regular season.

Despite his age, the 31-year-old catcher hasn't slowed down. His athleticism is second-to-none, and he is among the most athletic players in the sport, especially for a backstop. In 2022, Realmuto threw out 30 of 68 potential base-stealers (44%), and led all catchers in pop time with an average of 1.82 seconds.

As the two-time Silver Slugger continues to help his club in the postseason, including this inside-the-park home run in Game 4 of the NLDS , he will learn if he was awarded his second Gold Glove in November.

He will be competing against Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud and New York Mets ' Tomás Nido for the award. However, Realmuto should be the favorite to win based upon his 2022 statistics alone, which may even earn him some down-ballot NL MVP votes.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Padres Fans Feel the Brotherly Love in Philadelphia

Padres fans haven’t been welcomed with open arms in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series between San Diego and the hometown Phillies. “The fans here in Philadelphia are loud and proud,” Maricela Perez said with a touch of sarcasm. Perez and her friend Rosa Mancilla attended Friday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Phillies fan thankful for EMTs that saved his life after suffering heart attack during NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a life-or-death situation for one Phillies fan after having a heart attack during a game. But, EMT services at Citizens Bank Park saved his life.  During a quick pick-up game against his son outside of his home in Sewell, New Jersey, no one would know just one week ago Eric Schienholtz suffered a heart attack during Game 4 of the Phillies Division playoff series with the Braves. "Went up to get my family a couple of drinks, got to the top of the stairs, realized I was out of breath, then my chest started to get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy

Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy