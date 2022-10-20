Phillies' Realmuto Named Gold Glove Award Finalist
Philadelphia Phillies' catcher J.T. Realmuto has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.
In the midst of an unexpected and exhilarating playoff run, Philadelphia Phillies ' catcher J.T. Realmuto has been named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award.
Rawlings announced on Thursday that the three-time All-Star would be in contention for his second Gold Glove Award in 2022.
He received his first Gold Glove in 2019, when he led the league with a 47% caught stealing percentage, nabbing 43 of 49 runners during the regular season.
Despite his age, the 31-year-old catcher hasn't slowed down. His athleticism is second-to-none, and he is among the most athletic players in the sport, especially for a backstop. In 2022, Realmuto threw out 30 of 68 potential base-stealers (44%), and led all catchers in pop time with an average of 1.82 seconds.
As the two-time Silver Slugger continues to help his club in the postseason, including this inside-the-park home run in Game 4 of the NLDS , he will learn if he was awarded his second Gold Glove in November.
He will be competing against Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud and New York Mets ' Tomás Nido for the award. However, Realmuto should be the favorite to win based upon his 2022 statistics alone, which may even earn him some down-ballot NL MVP votes.
