ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Name Team Captains

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pla5k_0igeum5P00

The Atlanta Hawks voted three players to be team captains in the 2022-23 NBA season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wednesday night marked a new season and a new era for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite overachieving at times, the Hawks have always been scrappy underdogs. However, now the team has transformed into a legitimate contender.

The Hawks took care of business against the rebuilding Houston Rockets, winning 117-107 . It is clear the work done by Atlanta's front office reshaped the team. The offense is more versatile, and the defense is unrecognizable.

Before the season tipped off, head coach Nate McMillan asked his players to vote on a team captain. The results were unsurprising. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins will serve as the team captains during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Hawks' new big three have incredible chemistry. It was displayed during their Pro-Am game appearance in Seattle this summer. It was unmistakable last night when the Hawks immediately clicked on both ends of the floor.

Electing Young, Murray, and Collins makes perfect sense for the roster. Young has been the leader since he first arrived in Atlanta in 2018. Collins is the most tenured player. Murray, although new, has provided a sense of identity to the revamped roster.

As Young mentioned in his pregame remarks to the fans, it is a long season with plenty of ups and downs. The locker room will look to its leaders for direction during the maelstrom of an NBA season. Luckily, they have three they can count on.

Recommended For You

Breaking Down De'Andre Hunter's Contract Extension

Hawks Moving On from ShareCare

Hawks New City Edition Jerseys Debuting Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Paul sent 15 bottles of wine to the Jazz locker room during the Rudy Gobert COVID-19 scare

For much of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic started to feel so much more real on March 11, 2020. That night in Oklahoma City, the game between the Jazz and the Thunder was canceled after former Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. It was a shocking, sobering realization that a seismic shift was about to happen to the world.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

3-time All-Pro RB says he is done playing football

A well-known former NFL running back is admitting that his football days are finished. Appearing this week on NFL Network with Andrew Siciliano, ex-Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley said that he “most definitely” done playing football. Still only 28, Gurley was a three-time All-Pro and a three-time...
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
958
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy