Arizona Republic's Super 10 girls high school volleyball rankings: Week 7

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The first round of Arizona girls high school volleyball tournaments begin on Nov. 3. For most schools, just a few regular season games remain. In other words, do or die time is coming. This week, many of the top teams in the state prepared for that reality at the Rise N’ Roar Classic in Goodyear — a tournament filled with upsets and breakouts that shape this week’s Super 10:

1. Corona del Sol, 31-5

The Aztecs dropped two games this week, but remain atop the rankings. Their body of work is too much to ignore. It’s also worth noting that all five of their losses have come in tournament play. While not irrelevant, those matches introduce an element of flukiness that won’t be there in the state tournament, when teams play one, five-set match per day rather than three or four three-set matches.

2. Horizon, 25-9

The Rise N’ Roar Classic wasn’t kind to Horizon, which went just 3-3. But a Saturday sweep of Millennium was impressive, and the Huskies did win a set in two of their three losses. They’ll look to put the tournament behind them this week, with a pair of big 5A showdowns against Notre Dame Prep (who fell out of the Super 10 after struggling this week) and No. 5 Cactus Shadows.

3. Millennium, 30-4

Despite Saturday’s loss to Horizon, Millennium had a strong 6-1 week, including a win over Notre Dame Prep. Horizon and Sunnyslope remain the only teams in Arizona to knock off the Tigers this season.

4. Cactus Shadows, 21-4

After facing an easier schedule than many of the state’s top teams through six weeks, the Falcons went through a grind at the Rise N’ Roar Classic. They lost to Corona del Sol, split a pair with Verrado (which is knocking on the door of the Super 10) and came from behind to beat Sandra Day O’Connor.

5. Gilbert, 22-5

Gilbert showed no signs of rush in its first match since September, sweeping Desert Ridge. Thursday’s showdown with Corona del Sol might feature the top two teams in 6A.

6. Liberty, 22-5

Liberty breaks into the rankings for the first time this season. The Lions impressively went 6-0 at the Rise N’ Roar Classic, notching two wins over Horizon and one over Corona del Sol. The wins provide serious substance to a resume that previously had a lot of wins, but not many over elite teams.

7. Perry, 27-7

The Pumas were off this week after traveling to San Diego to play in the SoCal Invitation two weeks ago. The Pumas then downed Hamilton in a big showdown on Wednesday 3-0. The previous time the two teams played, Hamilton won, 3-0.

8. Hamilton, 29-6

The Huskies picked up two easy wins ahead of Wednesday’s loss to Perry. They still are in the mix for a third straight 6A title.

9. Sandra Day O’Connor, 21-5

O’Connor lost to both Cactus Shadows and Verrado in a 4-2 week, but their 3-2 win over Liberty back on Sept. 29 now looks much more impressive than it did at the time. The Eagles are one of many excellent, but not unbeatable teams atop 6A.

10. Estrella Foothills, 23-1

Another week, another easy win for Estrella Foothills. The Wolves haven’t even dropped a set since Sept. 16 — a run of seven matches. This week’s match against 25-6 Cactus should be a better test.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

