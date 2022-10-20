Prep Central Newsletter: Former Benedictine star Gavin Stewart excelling at Georgia Tech

Former Benedictine star Gavin Stewart, who was a standout in football, basketball and soccer in his days as a Cadet, has played a pivotal role in Georgia Tech's turnaround under interim head coach Brent Key, who named the sophomore the starting placekicker for the Yellow Jackets before an Oct. 1 game at Pitt.

Stewart responded with four field goals among his 14 points as Georgia Tech came away with a 26-21 victory. He earned ACC Special Teams Player of the Week honors along the way. The next week, he connected on a game winner to knock off visiting Duke in overtime.

We caught up with Stewart in a phone interview from Atlanta and his story leads this week's edition of the Prep Central Newsletter.

You can catch Stewart in action tonight (Thursday, Oct. 20) as the Yellow Jackets host Virginia in a game set to kickoff on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. It's also a chance to see defensive linemen D'Quan Douse of Calvary Day and Akelo Stone of Jenkins, along with Joe Fusile, the former Richmond Hill star, who has earned a starting job on the offensive line after initially walking on with the Yellow Jackets.

We also take a look back at Benedictine's homecoming game last Friday as the Cadets rolled to a win over SE Bulloch that they dedicated to freshman lineman Kameron Cody, who had collapsed due to a cardiac incident at practice earlier in the week.

There was good news about Cody this week as his condition continues to improve.

We have a rundown of Friday night football action, including Calvary Day's 42-0 win over Johnson as the undefeated Cavaliers continue to cruise through Region 3-3A play.

We took a look at the playoff chances heading into Week 10 of the high school football season for area teams in the GHSA, and have another feature by Donald Heath on an Effingham County squad that is in the hunt for the Region 2-6A title after reeling off six wins in a row.

In other high school news -- there are four local softball teams that have reached the Elite Eight (so far), which set to start in Columbus next week. Region 2-6A champion South Effingham and runnerup Effingham County both had no trouble advancing to the tournament.

Islands had a notable run to reach the first Elite Eight in school history as the Sharks battled back to win three straight games in the loser's bracket -- coming from behind to knock off Cairo 13-7 in the final game.

Bryan County beat Temple twice and Swainsboro to sweep its way to the Elite Eight in Class A Division I.

In other news, Savannah Christian held a ring ceremony Thursday to recognize the state championship girls golf team, along with track and field stars Maggie Byrd and Jamari McIvory who won state track and field crowns in the high jump and 400 meters, respectively, last spring.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN