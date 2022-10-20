DNR: Animal spotted roaming city's east side is a house cat

The Iowa DNR confirmed the animal spotted roaming Des Moines' east side Thursday morning is a house cat.

A homeowner spotted the animal in the Grays Woods neighborhood on the city's east side around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Tammie Krausman, a spokesperson for the Iowa DNR. The call came from the 1300 block of E. 37th St., DMPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The DNR reviewed security video provided by the homeowner and confirmed the animal is a mountain lion, Parizek said. However, upon further review of a clearer video clip, Krausman said experts determined the animal was a house cat.

"Upon review of the new video, the animal is a house cat, leading us to change the previous mountain lion identification," Krausman wrote to the Register in an email.

According to Iowa DNR , mountain lions are not a protected wildlife species in the state. The species is described in a DNR information sheet as looking like a "very large, slender cat with a small head, small rounded ears that are not tufted, very powerful shoulders and hindquarters, and a long, heavy, cylindrical tail." Mountain lions are predators that most often eat small mammals and deer, according to DNR.

There have been 19 human fatalities from mountain lion attacks in the United States over the past 150 years, none of which occurred in Iowa, the fact sheet said. However, DNR warns that while encounters are rare, people should take extra precautions when a mountain lion may be in their area.

DNR recommends people do the following if they encounter a mountain lion:

Don't run. "Running will stimulate certain animals to chase you," according to DNR

Make yourself look bigger by standing tall and lifting your coat over your shoulders

Scream loudly and throw objects to take control of the situation

Slowly back away while keeping your eye on the animal

If attacked, use sharp objects to poke the eyes of the animal

The police department is asking anyone who spots the mountain lion to call 911.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

