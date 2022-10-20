Despite previous fumbles, Google has started taking messaging a lot more seriously in recent times. It has been heavily pushing for RCS adoption to deliver a seamless messaging experience across devices. The company is even running a Get the Message campaign and has shamed Apple publicly multiple times to get it on the RCS bandwagon. Recently, the big G announced a slew of new features for Google Messages, including threaded replies, starred suggestions, reminders and YouTube integration. Visual changes were limited to new icons for the Messages, Phone, and Contacts apps. While the new features in the Messages app are yet to go live, the new icons seem to be widely rolling out on the beta channel.

2 DAYS AGO