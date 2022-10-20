ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

Google Messages updates bring iOS reactions and YouTube embeds

Google has detailed the new, recent and upcoming changes to its Messages app in an effort to advocate for the more widespread adoption of the RCS messaging protocol. Apple chief Tim Cook recently made clear that the company has no plans to fix the 'green bubbles' texting experience anytime soon, but Google's feature additions improve messaging interoperability between iOS and Android. Earlier this year, it rolled out an update for the Messages app that allowed it to display iMessage reactions as emoji. More recently, it launched the ability to react to SMS texts from iPhone users with emoji reactions, as well.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Android Police

How to change app icons on Android

Customization is a key strength of Android. You can customize the best Android smartphones as you like, including using a custom launcher, changing the system font, and trying different system themes. That's not it, though. You can even change app icons on your device as per your liking. Wondering how? Read the guide below to find out.
Android Police

New Google Messages and Contacts app icons rolling out in beta

Despite previous fumbles, Google has started taking messaging a lot more seriously in recent times. It has been heavily pushing for RCS adoption to deliver a seamless messaging experience across devices. The company is even running a Get the Message campaign and has shamed Apple publicly multiple times to get it on the RCS bandwagon. Recently, the big G announced a slew of new features for Google Messages, including threaded replies, starred suggestions, reminders and YouTube integration. Visual changes were limited to new icons for the Messages, Phone, and Contacts apps. While the new features in the Messages app are yet to go live, the new icons seem to be widely rolling out on the beta channel.
BGR.com

‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro

If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.
Benzinga

Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
TechRadar

Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip

Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
HackerNoon

WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently

Meta has announced new privacy features for WhatsApp users. From now on, users can leave group chats silently, control who can see their online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Zuckerberg claims these features will help keep WhatsApp messaging "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations". In this...
