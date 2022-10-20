Read full article on original website
Related
Google Pixel 7 Review: When The Numbers Just Work
On paper, Google's Pixel 7 could be the smartphone bargain of 2022. Does this unexpectedly affordable Android live up to the hype? We put it to the test.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
Engadget
Google Messages updates bring iOS reactions and YouTube embeds
Google has detailed the new, recent and upcoming changes to its Messages app in an effort to advocate for the more widespread adoption of the RCS messaging protocol. Apple chief Tim Cook recently made clear that the company has no plans to fix the 'green bubbles' texting experience anytime soon, but Google's feature additions improve messaging interoperability between iOS and Android. Earlier this year, it rolled out an update for the Messages app that allowed it to display iMessage reactions as emoji. More recently, it launched the ability to react to SMS texts from iPhone users with emoji reactions, as well.
Benzinga
DuckDuckGo Takes Shot At Google's Incognito Mode As It Launches New Browser
DuckDuckGo has debuted into the desktop browsing ecosystem with a new web browser as an open beta test. What Happened: DuckDuckGo on Tuesday rolled out a new web browser with built-in protections for Mac and said that beta to make the Internet “less creepy and less cluttered.”. It subsequently...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers
IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
How to change app icons on Android
Customization is a key strength of Android. You can customize the best Android smartphones as you like, including using a custom launcher, changing the system font, and trying different system themes. That's not it, though. You can even change app icons on your device as per your liking. Wondering how? Read the guide below to find out.
ZDNet
Google Messages will finally let you react with emojis to iPhone texts - but there's a catch
On Thursday, Google announced updates to its Messages app to better facilitate the way Android users interact with their messages and modernize their texting experiences. The updates include automatic suggestions that help keep your texts and meetings in order, as well as updates to the actual UI. At the Made...
New Google Messages and Contacts app icons rolling out in beta
Despite previous fumbles, Google has started taking messaging a lot more seriously in recent times. It has been heavily pushing for RCS adoption to deliver a seamless messaging experience across devices. The company is even running a Get the Message campaign and has shamed Apple publicly multiple times to get it on the RCS bandwagon. Recently, the big G announced a slew of new features for Google Messages, including threaded replies, starred suggestions, reminders and YouTube integration. Visual changes were limited to new icons for the Messages, Phone, and Contacts apps. While the new features in the Messages app are yet to go live, the new icons seem to be widely rolling out on the beta channel.
‘Hey Google’ isn’t working on some Pixel Buds Pro
If you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and Google has gone AWOL on your voice commands, you aren’t alone. As reported by 9to5Google, dozens of reports have popped up on social media and across the internet from Pixel Buds Pro owners who have discovered that interacting with the Google Assistant by voice on their earbuds has stopped working.
The 12 Best Android File Managers Apps In 2022
The least glamorous app on your Android device might very well be the most essential. Make sure you're getting the right file manager from the get-go.
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
Here's How You'll Be Able To Use Apple Fitness+ Without An Apple Watch
Apple Fitness+ is about to be available to iPhone users without requiring them to have an Apple Watch.
The Easiest Tricks To Make Windows 11 Look Even More Like MacOS
If you're used to a Mac OS and switch to Windows, there are several ways to make your set-up look similar.
Benzinga
Google Rolls Out New Widgets That iPhone Users Can Add To Their Lock Screens
Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google unveiled a set of new lock screen widgets that can be used on Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 8 or newer versions. What Happened: On Wednesday, Google officially rolled out its lock screen widgets for iOS 16. The widgets can provide users with intuitive information and shortcuts to some of Google's most popular apps.
New iPhone SE Leaks Show Apple's Next Release Could Already Be A Huge Let Down
The iPhone SE 4 has (possibly) made its grand appearance early thanks to a leak, but the premature unveiling may leave some fans disappointed.
TechRadar
Google Maps Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 are changing how I road trip
Steve Jobs may have invented the three-click rule. This rule refers to how Apple's late CEO and co-founder pushed the original iPod team to make sure that a user was always three clicks away from playing a song. I thought about this as I was creating a new Lock Screen...
WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently
Meta has announced new privacy features for WhatsApp users. From now on, users can leave group chats silently, control who can see their online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Zuckerberg claims these features will help keep WhatsApp messaging "as private and secure as face-to-face conversations". In this...
