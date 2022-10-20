ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Preparations underway for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Preparation has already begun in Holland for their Tulip Time festival, expected to happen in mid-May of 2023. Tulip Time festival organizers have already started to plant some tulips for next year's festival. The tulips for 2023 are expected to be planted by Thanksgiving, organizers said.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Burton woman killed in head on collison

Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say

PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
WWMT

Local groups make final push on Proposal 3 vote

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With election day just over two weeks away, political groups are making their final push to persuade voters. In Arcadia Park on Sunday, members of local churches gathered to worship and encourage those around them to vote "no" to Proposal 3. It's a proposal that would legalize abortions in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a...
MICHIGAN STATE

