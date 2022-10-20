Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
WWMT
Preparations underway for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Preparation has already begun in Holland for their Tulip Time festival, expected to happen in mid-May of 2023. Tulip Time festival organizers have already started to plant some tulips for next year's festival. The tulips for 2023 are expected to be planted by Thanksgiving, organizers said.
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WWMT
Burton woman killed in head on collison
Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
WWMT
Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
WWMT
No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
WWMT
Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say
PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
WWMT
Local groups make final push on Proposal 3 vote
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With election day just over two weeks away, political groups are making their final push to persuade voters. In Arcadia Park on Sunday, members of local churches gathered to worship and encourage those around them to vote "no" to Proposal 3. It's a proposal that would legalize abortions in the state of Michigan.
WWMT
Haunted trail, trick-or-treating & more to be featured at SPCA's dog-o-ween
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday is National Make a Dogs Day and there's no better way to celebrate than with dog-o-ween. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is hosting an event Saturday to help get you and your dog in the Halloween spirit. Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. The...
WWMT
1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
WWMT
Question of the Day: What's your favorite treat around Halloween?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In case you didn't know, Halloween is coming up. Have you indulged in the sweets yet? What are your favorites?
WWMT
City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
WWMT
Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
WWMT
Battle Creek pot shop owners react to potential expansion of hours, if commission approves
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek city commissioners said they’re in favor of expanding the hours cannabis shops stay open in the city. A proposed ordinance to amend medical and adult use marijuana establishments’ hours of operation has been introduced to the city commission. If passed,...
WWMT
Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
WWMT
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
WWMT
Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a...
WWMT
Kellogg Community College celebrates new sculptures added to outdoor exhibition
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A celebration was held at Kellogg Community College Friday for the installations of nine new sculptures to the institution's outdoor sculpture exhibition. The sculptures were installed over the summer on the North Avenue campus as part of the exhibition, which runs through June 2024, according...
Comments / 0