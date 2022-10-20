ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

Burton woman killed in head on collison

Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say

PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
WWMT

Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Allegan County health officials find rabies in local bat

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials identified rabies in a bat within the county for the second time this year, according to a release Friday. Raccoon rabies: Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar. Rabies, which is most often found in bats, is in the...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman

Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

