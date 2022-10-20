Read full article on original website
WWMT
Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
WWMT
Question of the Day: What's your favorite treat around Halloween?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In case you didn't know, Halloween is coming up. Have you indulged in the sweets yet? What are your favorites?
WWMT
Haunted trail, trick-or-treating & more to be featured at SPCA's dog-o-ween
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday is National Make a Dogs Day and there's no better way to celebrate than with dog-o-ween. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is hosting an event Saturday to help get you and your dog in the Halloween spirit. Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. The...
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WWMT
1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
WWMT
Burton woman killed in head on collison
Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
WWMT
Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say
PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
WWMT
Kalamazoo auto body shop owner threatens customer with racial slur in voicemail
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo auto body shop owner allegedly physically threatened and used racial slurs in a voicemail left for a customer, according to a lawsuit filed in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rushmore Auto Body LLC. owner Ryan Racine allegedly called Terrell Lofton the n-word during a dispute...
WWMT
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
WWMT
Businesses in Battle Creek celebrate 16th annual Artwalk
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fun, food, pumpkins, and arts are on display as the 16th annual Fall into the Artwalk takes place Friday at Festival Market Square from 4-7 p.m. The Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce holds the event ever year in October, in hopes of providing local businesses and art organizations the tools they need to create partnerships that support a healthy, creative, and artistic community, organizers said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
WWMT
Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
WWMT
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
WWMT
Allegan County health officials find rabies in local bat
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials identified rabies in a bat within the county for the second time this year, according to a release Friday. Raccoon rabies: Rabies alert issued over raccoon taken into North Dakota bar. Rabies, which is most often found in bats, is in the...
WWMT
Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman
Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
WWMT
Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early morning Grand Rapids fire sent 47 firefighters springing into action Friday. A fire broke out at a storage facility on Hall Street SW at 6:19 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters immediately began working to put out the fire, which...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man, Walker police officer injured after reckless driving, fleeing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A case of reckless driving and fleeing from authorities landed one Grand Rapids man and a Walker police officer in the hospital Thursday night. Grand Rapids murder: Woman killed in Grand Rapids, police searching for shooter. Police received reports of a reckless driver around Walker...
WWMT
Kellogg Community College celebrates new sculptures added to outdoor exhibition
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A celebration was held at Kellogg Community College Friday for the installations of nine new sculptures to the institution's outdoor sculpture exhibition. The sculptures were installed over the summer on the North Avenue campus as part of the exhibition, which runs through June 2024, according...
WWMT
Single vehicle car crash leaves one passenger in critical condition
OSHTEMO, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Sheriffs were dispatched early Sunday morning to investigate a single vehicle crash. The incident happened near the intersection of W KL Avenue and Copper Beech Boulevard, deputies said. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control and...
