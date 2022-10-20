Former judge endorsing Glisson for District Court position

From 1983 until 2015, I served as a Kitsap County District Court Judge. During that time, I had the opportunity to observe hundreds of attorneys appearing in front of me. In addition, I served as President of the Washington State District and Municipal Court Judges Association. I have come to understand what it takes to be an excellent judge.

I have great pride in doing what I can to continue the excellent reputation of Kitsap County District Court being fair and impartial while being accessible, understandable and accountable. Stan Glisson will continue that tradition and is the best candidate for the position of Kitsap County District Court Judge Position 3.

Stan has appeared before me as a public defender, deputy prosecutor and a litigator over many years. I am convinced that he is the right candidate. Please vote for Stan Glisson and continue the fine reputation of the court.

James Riehl, Port Orchard