WTOL-TV
Ohio will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WKYC, on Oct. 20, 2022. On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccination to a list of recommended childhood vaccinations. Despite claims this...
Lima News
Tough flu season likely; ‘twindemic’ spike with COVID-19 unlikely, health experts say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last two flu seasons have been a breeze. That’s over, health experts are predicting. Expect a tougher flu season this year — one that is closer to a typical flu season ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a peak that comes earlier than the typical February crescendo.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Ohio school vaccine requirement won’t change despite CDC vote
Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA today released the following statement: “The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children. “Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance. […]
cleveland19.com
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A CDC advisory committee is recommending that the COVID vaccine be added to the immunization schedule for children and adults, but Ohio lawmakers say not so fast. The Centers for Disease Control encourages children 6 months and older, as well as adults, to get the COVID vaccine, plus boosters when they are eligible. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer vaccinations, especially for kids. This includes vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus.
CDC wants COVID vaccine added to recommended list for kids — What it means for Ohio
A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of recommended vaccinations for children as young as six months.
13abc.com
WTOL-TV
'If you are not vaccinated or boosted, now is the time': Ohio Department of Health advises residents to be on alert for COVID-19 ahead of holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) held a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff hosted...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite.
WOUB
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As was the case last year when a wave of COVID-19 swept through Ohio and interfered with holiday plans, doctors warn the same could happen again with the latest strain of the virus. Doctors said during a press conference Thursday that strains of...
New COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise over 10,000 after two weeks of dips; weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 20
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for two weeks running, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio rebounded this week, from 8,535 last week to 11,097 this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number...
spectrumnews1.com
beckersasc.com
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Jewish News
