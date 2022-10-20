ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll

Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hoover defense stymies Thompson in battle of top 2 teams

Hoover’s defense came through in a big way as the Class 7A, No. 2 Bucs shut out No. 1 Thompson 9-0 to win the Region 3 championship. Hoover scored on LaMarion McCammon’s a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and defensive lineman Andrew Parrish tackled Thompson quarterback Zach Sims in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
HOOVER, AL
247Sports

Alabama to honor Sylvester Croom for selection to CFB Hall of Fame

*** Editor's note: Story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-Mississippi State game. A familiar face will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium for tonight’s Alabama-Mississippi State game and will be recognized on the field for a significant achievement. Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was selected as part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation announced earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Football Friday night games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB Blazers, along with area high school football games, are covered on WVTM 13. Check out the WVTM 133 app for all scores and results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Benjamin Russell knocks Helena out of playoffs

Benjamin Russell coach Smitty Grider had been waiting all season for his team to play well offensively and defensively in the game game. His Wildcats delivered Friday with a 47-14 road victory over Helena. “It’s the first time all year we played a complete game against a good team,” Grider...
HELENA, AL
24hip-hop.com

RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”

Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out

Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for October 16, 2022

Bessemer man in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex. 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer has been identified as the suspect by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Full story here. Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood. An officer with the Homewood Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
