Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 10
Check out the nominees for the Hollis Wright Birmingham Football Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season. Coaches can submit statistics following their games on Friday night or nominate players before noon each Saturday. The nominations must come from a coach or official...
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Why last-second TD left Alabama defense ‘kinda pissed off’ on emotion-filled night
The clock is winding down and you can feel the tension on Alabama’s sideline. Mississippi State got the ball back with 3:58 to play and the fact the Bulldogs are driving isn’t sitting well on Bryant-Denny Stadium’s west side. Fourth-and-five: converted. Fourth-and-10: pass interference, first down. The...
atozsports.com
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 6; Upcoming Opponent LSU Re-Enters Poll at No. 18
Upcoming Alabama opponent LSU has re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18. The Crimson Tide will play at LSU on November 5. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning or not playing this past weekend.
Alabama gains votes in new AP, coaches poll
Everyone at the top of the polls held serve while there were a few shifts. Alabama remained No. 6 in both the Associated Press and the coaches poll, adding a few votes after beating then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide (7-1) in the coaches poll got 1,264 voting points...
Paul Finebaum on Alabama: ‘They played with so much more composure’
What a difference a week makes. The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated No. 24 Mississippi State 30-6, a week after being upset by Tennessee 52-49. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum was asked what impressed him most about Nick Saban’s team on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. “They played with...
Hoover defense stymies Thompson in battle of top 2 teams
Hoover’s defense came through in a big way as the Class 7A, No. 2 Bucs shut out No. 1 Thompson 9-0 to win the Region 3 championship. Hoover scored on LaMarion McCammon’s a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and defensive lineman Andrew Parrish tackled Thompson quarterback Zach Sims in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
247Sports
Alabama to honor Sylvester Croom for selection to CFB Hall of Fame
*** Editor's note: Story will appear in programs sold at the Alabama-Mississippi State game. A familiar face will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium for tonight’s Alabama-Mississippi State game and will be recognized on the field for a significant achievement. Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was selected as part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation announced earlier this year.
wvtm13.com
Football Friday night games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB Blazers, along with area high school football games, are covered on WVTM 13. Check out the WVTM 133 app for all scores and results.
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
Benjamin Russell knocks Helena out of playoffs
Benjamin Russell coach Smitty Grider had been waiting all season for his team to play well offensively and defensively in the game game. His Wildcats delivered Friday with a 47-14 road victory over Helena. “It’s the first time all year we played a complete game against a good team,” Grider...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
24hip-hop.com
RP Big Wes “10-12 Days”
Birmingham, Alabama native RP Big Wes also known as Big Wes Mt. Everest links with popular Detroit producer Woodondabeat on his debut single “10-12 Days”. The Detriot Influenced track has a smooth feel over a traditional Detriot beat, but adds elements of Southern hiphop. The Alabama rap scene...
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
wvtm13.com
Voter registration drive held in Kingston area of Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As election day approaches, folks in the Kingston area of Birmingham were given a chance to register to vote. The Morrell Todd Homes Resident Council along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted a voter registration drive Saturday. The organizers held the event to stress the...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for October 16, 2022
Bessemer man in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex. 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer has been identified as the suspect by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Full story here. Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood. An officer with the Homewood Police...
birminghamtimes.com
‘I was madly in love with her…loved everything about her and asked would she be my wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
60K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0