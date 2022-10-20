Read full article on original website
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 6; Upcoming Opponent LSU Re-Enters Poll at No. 18
Upcoming Alabama opponent LSU has re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18. The Crimson Tide will play at LSU on November 5. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning or not playing this past weekend.
Paul Finebaum discusses what impressed him most about Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Paul Finebaum was as concerned as most fans and media members about the Alabama Crimson Tide coming off last weekend’s loss at Tennessee. But, when the Tide dominated Mississippi State on Saturday night, winning 30-6 and only giving up a late fourth-quarter touchdown to the Bulldogs, the SEC Network host was impressed.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
College GameDay recently made its picks for the upcoming matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB
Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
Alabama Football: What we’re hearing from a Mississippi State expert
As we did last week with the Tennessee game, a companion FanSided site, Maroon and White Nation was kind enough to provide information for Alabama football fans. I did the same for the site’s Landon Young. He published two Friends with the Enemy posts this week. Check out my comments in Part Two.
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama Homecoming 2022: See Nick Saban, Bryce Young, more on sorority lawn decorations
The sorority lawn decorations remain a beloved fixture during the University of Alabama homecoming week, and they didn’t disappoint this year. After nights of intense pomping, the results are in -- and Alabama football fans should love the designs, many of them realized in sharp detail. Nick Saban, Bryce...
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
5-Star DL James Smith ready to return to Alabama this weekend
James Smith will return to the University of Alabama for an unofficial visit this weekend. Touchdown Alabama caught up with Smith Thursday to discuss Carver-Montgomery’s win over Pike Road, the latest in his recruitment and more.
Alabama ONE Makes Strategic Changes in its Leadership TEAM
Alabama ONE is excited to announce two strategic moves within the Alabama ONE TEAM. These Leadership changes lay a solid foundation to transition Alabama ONE into a large, multi-branch, multi-region Credit Union that serves Members in 57 Alabama counties, well prepares Alabama ONE for its planned future growth, and ensures the very best service to our Members.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
A North Alabama pharmacist rang the alarm to board members after he claimed a Tuscaloosa doctor was prescribing 'odd mixtures of pain medications' to patients.
Remembering Steve Sprayberry
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Flu cases quickly rising across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s that time of the year. Flu cases are on the rise. One reason for the rise in flu cases is because this is the first time in three years people haven’t been under the mask mandate. The University of Alabama (UA) medical clinic...
