Rockford, IL

Einar Forsman to retire as head of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership

ROCKFORD — Einar Forsman, the longtime leader of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce before he took the reins of its newly formed umbrella organization in 2021, will retire at the end of the year. Forsman led the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership as its CEO since its inception. The organization,...
Winnebago County adds new early voting center in Loves Park

LOVES PARK — The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office will add a new early voting site starting Monday in an effort to expand access to voters living outside Rockford. Winnebago County residents who live outside Rockford will now be able to vote at the Harlem Alpine Centre, 7933-C N. Alpine Road, Loves Park.
Rockton Township community center gets grant for continuing renovations

ROCKTON — The Greater Rockton Center is going through multiple renovations that will culminate in a new sign and a new name. The center, 302 W. Main St., is used for everything from community meetings to weddings, kids camps, gatherings for seniors and other special events. Recent improvements included...
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battled A Small Fire At the Texas Roadhouse

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant. A delivery...
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
Rockford Scanner™: Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today. This training will test the preparedness of...
Rockford house on the market goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st

Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45. In...
Rockford Scanner™: Power Line Down on A Fence, In Machesney Park

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
West State Street in Rockford reopens for traffic after $6.5M rebuild

ROCKFORD — A roughly mile long stretch of West State Street has reopened for traffic after months of reconstruction. The city of Rockford and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday reopened the roadway from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue. The road has been rebuilt from two lanes to four with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multiuse path.
Rockford family left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL

