rockrivercurrent.com
Einar Forsman to retire as head of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership
ROCKFORD — Einar Forsman, the longtime leader of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce before he took the reins of its newly formed umbrella organization in 2021, will retire at the end of the year. Forsman led the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership as its CEO since its inception. The organization,...
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County adds new early voting center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office will add a new early voting site starting Monday in an effort to expand access to voters living outside Rockford. Winnebago County residents who live outside Rockford will now be able to vote at the Harlem Alpine Centre, 7933-C N. Alpine Road, Loves Park.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockton Township community center gets grant for continuing renovations
ROCKTON — The Greater Rockton Center is going through multiple renovations that will culminate in a new sign and a new name. The center, 302 W. Main St., is used for everything from community meetings to weddings, kids camps, gatherings for seniors and other special events. Recent improvements included...
Machesney Park auto shop holds ‘Trunk or Treat’
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A bunch of Halloween events took place this weekend, so local kids dressed up and got as much candy as they could. Carz R’ Us held their annual “Trunk or Treat” in Machesney Park Sunday afternoon. Families went to see the shop, as well as get candy and have fun […]
Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year
The company's second location will replace the Illinois Decorator Center The post Salamone’s Set to Expand within Rockford Next Year appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battled A Small Fire At the Texas Roadhouse
Rockford Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: RS Source Had Their Bike Stolen, If Found Please Return To Searles Park

WIFR
Stephenson County Board votes against CNA pay increase
STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - A contested vocal and lengthy debate carries on well into the night. At stake: the wages of Certified Nursing Assistants at Freeport’s longest-running senior living center. It took the board until almost 9:45 Thursday night to finally vote 11-10 against opting into a state program...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today
Large Scale Training Exercise in Beloit Today.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Released Information On One Of The Structure Fires From This Afternoon

rockrivercurrent.com
After a delay in demolition, former Rockford grocery store burns. Here’s what the lag cost the city
ROCKFORD — A City Council decision to delay demolition of a dilapidated former grocery store may wind up costing Rockford additional money after fire ravaged the property this week. Fire consumed the former Al-Mart at 2323 W. State St. around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, forcing multiple fire companies to...
Rockford house on the market goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A vacant Rockford home that was in the process of being sold caught fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 3004 N. Church Street around 1:54 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews said that a fire had started on the outside of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Power Line Down on A Fence, In Machesney Park

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
rockrivercurrent.com
West State Street in Rockford reopens for traffic after $6.5M rebuild
ROCKFORD — A roughly mile long stretch of West State Street has reopened for traffic after months of reconstruction. The city of Rockford and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday reopened the roadway from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue. The road has been rebuilt from two lanes to four with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multiuse path.
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
