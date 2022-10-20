Here’s how to prepare your WA home and garden as the rainy season starts

Washington’s stretch of dry weather is expected to end Friday , as rain returns to the west side of the state and rainy season begins, according to the National Weather Service.

Before the rainy season hits Washington, there are a few things you should do around your home and garden to prepare.

How to prepare your home for rain

The city of Bellevue recommends preparing your home for rain by taking a few precautions:

▪ Check storm drains near your home and clear off any debris or unclog the drain if needed.

▪ Clean off any leaves or debris on your driveway and gutters.

▪ Keep the drainage ditches and streams in your neighborhood clean by not placing grass clippings, wood, Christmas trees or other debris in the flow of water.

▪ Know how to shut off your electricity, water and gas in case of harsh storms or emergencies.

Before winter rain and storms hit Washington, American Family Insurance encourages you to prepare your home in a few ways :

▪ Examine your home’s shingles and siding to make sure they are secure.

▪ Secure patio furniture and umbrellas, or bring them inside to avoid them getting wet.

▪ Examine gutters so they are attached and have their downspouts aiming runoff rain away from the foundation.

▪ Clean out your gutters and downspouts to ensure they work properly when the rain comes.

▪ If your home has a sump pump, make sure it is working properly.

▪ Examine your exterior walls and basements for leaks, and take care of them before storms come.

How to prepare your garden for rain

If you have a vegetable garden, vegetables need to be in an area with well-drained soil as heavy rainfall can be damaging , according to Washington State University Extension Home Garden Series.

WSU advises you to protect your garden from harmful rain by preparing a few ways:

▪ Select a location for your garden that has good drainage or use raised beds to plant. Locations with a slope can provide drainage, some soils can also allow for water to drain through.

▪ Chose your mulch wisely. Synthetic mulches may cause rain to pool on the surface or become runoff. Put organic mulch on the soil surface to protect soil from wind or water erosion.

Building a soil crown in your backyard can also protect your home from rain, according to ValueDry , a basement waterproofing company.

A soil crown is made when the soil around your home is the highest grade and below the top of the foundation wall. By landscaping this way, water won’t pool next to the home or spill over the foundation walls.

The company also recommends avoiding aggressive roots in your yard from large trees. Large trees should be planted at least 20 feet away from your home to avoid harmful foundation cracks that can be damaging when rain and storms arrive. Smaller trees should be planted at least 10 feet away.

County Living also suggests simple ways to prepare your garden for heavy rain:

▪ Remove damaged limbs and shoots from your plants to prevent the risk of snapping and tangling.

▪ Support your tall plants by securing them to wood or metal supports. This will protect your plants from potential damage, breaks or snaps.

▪ During rain or winter weather, cover your plants that may be easily harmed such as vegetables and herbs.

