Columbia County Schools investigating two separate threat incidents

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Columbia County Schools are investigating two separate incidents involving students and threats that happened Thursday.

The first incident involved a Grovetown Middle School student making terroristic threats.

According to a letter sent home to parents Thursday, the incident began when a teacher received a report from a student that overheard the threat. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the student who made the threat had no access to firearms. The student is not at school today, is being charged, and faces Code of Conduct violations.

“Though the school day was not disrupted by this incident, safety continues to remain a top priority, and we will investigate threats of any nature,” the school said in the letter.

The second incident involved a Greenbrier High School student making a call to an unknown person requesting a firearm.

According to a letter sent home to parents Thursday, it was reported that the student made the call during class. While no direct threat was made, the inappropriate action is being investigated. No firearms were located on campus, and it is not believed the student had access to a firearm. The student’s parents and law enforcement were notified, and the student faces possible charges and Code of Conduct violations.

“The incident has not caused a disruption to the school day and school operations will continue as normal,” the letter sent home to parents said.

Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the school or by calling the Columbia County Schools Anonymous Tip Hotline at (706) 541-3600.

