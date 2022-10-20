Read full article on original website
Fatal rollover crash; Last day to register to vote; Cooldown on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 62-year-old man has died in a weekend rollover in Lincoln County. Monday is the deadline to register to vote in...
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg. It happened last night in hills, Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner. As they left, the homeowner and...
18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Rock County
HILLS, Minn. (KELO) — An 18-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hills, Minnesota Saturday evening. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shots fired call around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a birthday party at the residence that day. Later in...
One person killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety. Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop...
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway. This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city. Chester DeYoung has...
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Sioux Falls Police. The man, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by a vehicle heading east on 12th Street near Hawthorne Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Vermillion House Fire Thursday
The Vermillion Fire EMS Department battled a house fire at 607 Cottage Ave. Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Fire departments from Yankton, Gayville and Wakonda also arrived at the scene to provide assistance, along with the Vermillion Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Fire Department, dispatchers were called to help extinguish a car on fire. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on SD Highway 50. The first responding personnel found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Authorities closed the Highway 50 Business route for 1.5 hours and stayed on the scene for over two hours, ensuring the fire would not re-ignite in the high-voltage battery. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man in a wheelchair was in an accident involving a car. Health officials say the man is currently in “critical condition.”. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue...
Two animals die in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion. Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Yankton drug dealer is sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Yankton drug dealer now knows his fate. Ronald D. Minniefield, was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Minniefield and his co-conspirators knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to knowingly...
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
18-year-old arrested, accused of stealing vehicle in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A teenager in Brookings is facing multiple charges after attempting to purchase alcohol from a business. Around 3:30 a.m., Brookings officers were called to a business in the 2400 block of 6th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left running. Police were able to determine that the vehicle had been left there by a young adult man, who had earlier attempted to purchase alcohol at the business before leaving in another vehicle with a female.
Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt takes place October 29th in Parker. Hunt organizer Byron Nogelmeier, and Shaun Johnson, from Tonic-Sol-Fa, joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event.
Sioux Center teen cited of OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 8:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang on 400th Street near Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
