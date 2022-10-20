Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Ford Shares
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Fastenal: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal FAST. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Yahoo!
Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations
Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, but slightly beating on earnings. Here are the most important numbers from the report. Q3 Revenue: $21.45 billion versus $22.09 billion expected. Q3 Adjusted EPS: $1.05 versus $1.01 expected. Shares of...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income
Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
A 20% crash in the housing market is possible as mortgage rates continue to surge higher
Good morning, readers. I'm senior reporter Matt Fox. Phil Rosen will be back next week. There's a flashing red warning sign hitting one of the biggest segments of the US economy: the housing market. Existing home sales fell for the eighth straight month in September. That's the longest slump since...
Business Insider
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 still has room fall and could bottom between 3,000 and 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. But that doesn't mean investors should give on stocks as certain sectors look promising, he told Bloomberg TV. He listed semiconductors, consumer discretionary and communication services. The long-time stock market...
Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket
Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
invezz.com
Selling American Express stock after Q3 report is ‘stupid’: Cramer
American Express Company reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance. Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the American Express stock. Shares of the payment card company are trading near their YTD low. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is trading down on Friday even though it reported a strong quarter and...
Investopedia
Snap Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Shares of Snap fell more than 28% following its financial report. Revenue growth slowed even as daily active users beat analyst estimates. Citing operating environment uncertainties, Snap didn't provide guidance for the last quarter of the year. Snap Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share...
Zacks.com
Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Progressive Rail Roading
Hinrichs: CSX produced 'solid earnings growth' in Q3
CSX Corp. yesterday reported third-quarter 2022 net income rose 15% to $1.1 billion, or 52 cents in diluted earnings per share, from $968 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago. The Class I's Q3 2022 revenue climbed 18% to $3.9 billion, driven by higher fuel surcharge, pricing gains,...
FOXBusiness
Bond market crash foreshadows new lows for US stock market, BofA warns
The bond market is on track for its worst year since 1949 and will continue to batter stocks over the coming months, according to an analyst note from Bank of America obtained by FOX Business. Bonds have tumbled as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates as it tries to...
KXLY
Mortgage Rates Flirt With 7% As Loan Applications Slump
Mortgage rates moved closer to 7% this week amidst a perfect storm of recession fears, stubborn inflation and the hint of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, further dampening housing market outlooks for at least the near future. The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage inched up to 6.94% the week ending...
American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending
Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, as inflation remains high and interest rates rise. During an earnings call Friday morning, Squeri said American Express currently sees "no changes in the spending behaviors of our customers." He added that the credit card company’s "credit metrics continued to be strong with delinquencies and write-offs remaining at low levels even as loan balances are steadily rebuilding."
Stocks Lower, Snap, Twitter, Verizon And American Airlines In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, October 21:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slides As Bond Sell-Off Intensifies. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, amid one of the longest sell-offs in the Treasury bond market on record, as investors continue about the impact of Federal Federal Reserve rate hikes on a fragile global economy.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar; Snap Warning Slams Social Media
Stocks finished sharply higher Friday, despite one of the longest sell-offs in the Treasury bond market on record, as investors continue about the impact of Federal Federal Reserve rate hikes on a fragile global economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hit a fresh fourteen year high of 4.297% in early...
Comments / 0