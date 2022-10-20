ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford Shares

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.14% to $12.14 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading higher amid overall market strength following a WSJ report suggesting the Federal Reserve may be debating the size of future rate hikes. Fed policy tightening has weighed on consumer spending throughout the year.
Benzinga

Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Benzinga

Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal FAST. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. On Wednesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 31 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Yahoo!

Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

Electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), reported its Q3 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, but slightly beating on earnings. Here are the most important numbers from the report. Q3 Revenue: $21.45 billion versus $22.09 billion expected. Q3 Adjusted EPS: $1.05 versus $1.01 expected. Shares of...
tipranks.com

2 Dividend Stocks to Earn Steady Monthly Passive Income

Earn steady passive income through monthly-paying dividend stocks. Let’s examine two REITs with monthly payouts and a “Perfect 10” Smart Score. Investors seeking a reliable source to generate reliable monthly passive income could consider investing in Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) stocks. These companies operate as REITs (real estate investment trusts) and pay monthly dividends. Further, these stocks have an Outperform Smart Score of “Perfect 10” on TipRanks.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Business Insider

The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says

The S&P 500 still has room fall and could bottom between 3,000 and 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. But that doesn't mean investors should give on stocks as certain sectors look promising, he told Bloomberg TV. He listed semiconductors, consumer discretionary and communication services. The long-time stock market...
Benzinga

Why Snap Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket

Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 40.9% to $0.2160 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma recently signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with Holobeam Technologies Inc. Energy Focus, Inc EFOI shares rose 31.6% to $0.5312 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last month, named Lesley Matt as CEO. FedNat Holding Company FNHC rose...
invezz.com

Selling American Express stock after Q3 report is ‘stupid’: Cramer

American Express Company reports a strong Q3 and raises guidance. Jim Cramer shares his outlook on the American Express stock. Shares of the payment card company are trading near their YTD low. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is trading down on Friday even though it reported a strong quarter and...
Investopedia

Snap Q3 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Shares of Snap fell more than 28% following its financial report. Revenue growth slowed even as daily active users beat analyst estimates. Citing operating environment uncertainties, Snap didn't provide guidance for the last quarter of the year. Snap Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share...
Zacks.com

Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes

Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
Entrepreneur

2 Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Better-than-expected corporate earnings and stubbornly high inflation numbers may be enough to convince the Fed to continue with its aggressive rate hikes, thereby dampening market sentiments. With the market volatility...
Progressive Rail Roading

Hinrichs: CSX produced 'solid earnings growth' in Q3

CSX Corp. yesterday reported third-quarter 2022 net income rose 15% to $1.1 billion, or 52 cents in diluted earnings per share, from $968 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago. The Class I's Q3 2022 revenue climbed 18% to $3.9 billion, driven by higher fuel surcharge, pricing gains,...
KXLY

Mortgage Rates Flirt With 7% As Loan Applications Slump

Mortgage rates moved closer to 7% this week amidst a perfect storm of recession fears, stubborn inflation and the hint of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, further dampening housing market outlooks for at least the near future. The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage inched up to 6.94% the week ending...
Fox Business

American Express CEO: Consumers are still spending

Consumers are still spending, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said, as inflation remains high and interest rates rise. During an earnings call Friday morning, Squeri said American Express currently sees "no changes in the spending behaviors of our customers." He added that the credit card company’s "credit metrics continued to be strong with delinquencies and write-offs remaining at low levels even as loan balances are steadily rebuilding."

