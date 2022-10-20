ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

wvxu.org

Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year

Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem

Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal low income housing tax credits have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Incumbent Wheatley faces Stephanie Dietz in 65th District

Incumbent Representative Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) is one of two Democrats representing Northern Kentucky in the statehouse. He hopes to return for a third term, but it might be challenging this time. Redistricting significantly changed the district that’s been Democratic and mainly contained the City of Covington. Republican Stephanie Dietz is challenging him for the seat.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Here are the candidates vying to be the next Cold Spring mayor

Cold Spring Mayor D. Angelo Penque is seeking his third term this November, and his challenger Stephen Cunningham hopes to be elected for his first. Penque was elected Cold Spring mayor in 2015, and he said his top priority at the time was public safety. Today, he tells LINK nky that safety, specifically “creating a first-in-class Police Department,” has been one of his most significant accomplishments as mayor thus far.
COLD SPRING, KY
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford receives grant for $2.1 million for Amtrak platform

Oxford has been awarded a nearly $2.1 million grant to support the plan to construct an Amtrak platform near Chestnut Fields, assistant city manager Jessica Greene announced. The grant was awarded through the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. The plans call for a low-level platform, three covered shelters, a passenger waiting area, restrooms, a ticket kiosk and a digital messaging board.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew

Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

