wvxu.org
Why your absentee ballot costs more to mail this year
Voting by mail appears to be popular again this election cycle. Hamilton County is reporting more than 65,000 requests for absentee ballots, according to the deputy director of elections. Alex Linser says that's about on par with 2018, the last mid-term election, which was a record-breaker. Linser says it will cost more to send these ballots in, though.
wvxu.org
Affordable housing developers say federal funding isn't keeping up with costs. That's a problem
Local affordable housing developers say funding shortfalls could mean less affordable housing in the future — even as the need increases. Since its creation in 1986, federal low income housing tax credits have provided the majority of funding for subsidized housing. The need for that kind of housing has accelerated in recent years as rents have outpaced wages and market rate housing falls out of reach for more residents of cities like Cincinnati. Studies suggest Cincinnati needs about 30,000 more units of housing affordable to its lowest income residents.
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
wvxu.org
OTR housing development moves ahead, bypassing historic conservation board opposition
The Cincinnati Planning Commission voted Friday to approve a density variance for a permanent supportive housing project in Over-the-Rhine. The project will have 44 units of housing for people who have experienced long term homelessness, with on-site case management and supportive services. If council also approves it, the development will...
wvxu.org
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
linknky.com
Incumbent Wheatley faces Stephanie Dietz in 65th District
Incumbent Representative Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) is one of two Democrats representing Northern Kentucky in the statehouse. He hopes to return for a third term, but it might be challenging this time. Redistricting significantly changed the district that’s been Democratic and mainly contained the City of Covington. Republican Stephanie Dietz is challenging him for the seat.
linknky.com
Here are the candidates vying to be the next Cold Spring mayor
Cold Spring Mayor D. Angelo Penque is seeking his third term this November, and his challenger Stephen Cunningham hopes to be elected for his first. Penque was elected Cold Spring mayor in 2015, and he said his top priority at the time was public safety. Today, he tells LINK nky that safety, specifically “creating a first-in-class Police Department,” has been one of his most significant accomplishments as mayor thus far.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford receives grant for $2.1 million for Amtrak platform
Oxford has been awarded a nearly $2.1 million grant to support the plan to construct an Amtrak platform near Chestnut Fields, assistant city manager Jessica Greene announced. The grant was awarded through the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. The plans call for a low-level platform, three covered shelters, a passenger waiting area, restrooms, a ticket kiosk and a digital messaging board.
Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, ended in a mistrial Friday after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. The ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard had rejected […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati city manager making changes to racial slur policy after investigations
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's city manager is making changes to its policy after investigating racial slurs used by city workers. City manager Sheryl Long said the new language is meant to clarify the city's administrative regulation for non-discrimination. It comes after multiple recent investigations into police officers using the slur.
WLWT 5
'New Beginnings' hold collections across Cincinnati for Domestics Violence Awareness Month
While October brings in cooler fall weather, it also signals the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The "New Beginnings" program, with the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati, Montgomery Woman's Club and other volunteers, are holding household items collections at two locations on Saturday. Aeropointe Medical Building (Blue Ash) 4260...
CPS: Western Hills teacher on administrative leave after fight with student
In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said the teacher will not return to the classroom until its investigation into what happened is finished.
Prosecution, jurors disappointed as quadruple murder trial ends in hung jury
The jury could not reach a decision in the quadruple murder trial of Gurpreet Singh. The judge called a hung jury just before noon Friday.
Cincinnati City Manager to Employees: If You Say the N-Word, You're Fired
"The recent use of the N-word by multiple city employees deeply concerns me," city manager Sheryl Long said.
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
Racist City Employees Are on Notice, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on local government, politics, sports, celeb sightings and Halloween fun.
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
Fox 19
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
