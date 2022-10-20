Read full article on original website
David A
3d ago
Oh no, not the devils lettuce! oh wait..... that was legalized. This is what happens when the state makes obtaining a dispensery license something only the rich and corporations can afford.
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis and cash found at Peru business
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
ourquadcities.com
Deputies allege ‘belligerent’ suspect spat on deputy & inside squad
A 22-year-old Henry, Illinois, man is behind bars after deputies allege he spat on and at them before and during his transport to jail. Domonic Barajas faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE SUNDAY: Sheridan standoff; subject in County jail
A Sheridan man is alleged to have shot a man Saturday and initiated a standoff. 55-year old Jeffrey Plique is in La Salle County Jail awaiting bond on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. A release from La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss says deputies were dispatched to...
Illinois inmates convicted of ‘stomping’ other inmates inside federal prison
(WTVO) — Two federal inmates will serve more time behind bars after being convicted of assaulting two other inmates inside the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. George Richard Gaunt, 34, who’s already serving time for bank robbery, has been sentenced to 14 more years behind bars while 29-year-old...
wglc.net
One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff
SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
nrgmediadixon.com
Polo Man Facing Numerous Drug Charges After Deputies Conduct Welfare Check
On Thursday during the early morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the area Illinois Route-26 near the intersection of West Grove Road for a welfare check reported by a passerby. The vehicle was reported to have been parked along the roadway with its lights on. After an investigation, 37-year-old Nicholas...
25newsnow.com
BPD investigating attempted carjacking, shooting at grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington police are looking for “multiple suspects” after a morning attempted carjacking that resulted in shots fired. Sergeant John Fermon said the attempted carjacking occurred around 8 a.m. near the HyVee along Veteran’s Parkway. Multiple suspects attempted to steal a car containing a single passenger. During the struggle between the victim and suspect, shots were fired, according to Fermon.
Sioux City Journal
Two wounded by gunfire in Morrison
An Illinois State Police trooper shot a person early Friday in Morrison during the execution of a search warrant. A state police Special Weapons Team executed the warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, according to the state police. The warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of contraband in a penal institution.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
WSPY NEWS
Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting
The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse suspect of having meth, needles, in hotel parking lot
A 44-year-old Davenport man has been released on his own recognizance after police accuse him and a co-defendant of having meth and other drugs in a Bettendorf hotel parking lot. Nicholas Hayes faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent, court records say. Shorty...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
KWQC
Troopers investigate officer-involved shooting in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investing an officer-involved shooting in Morrison Friday morning. The Illinois State Police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from troopers. During...
Man shot to death overnight in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot to death overnight in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a man being shot inside of a residence in the 1000 block of 14th street.
KWQC
Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
fox32chicago.com
Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate
ROCKFORD - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year. Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries. Maddox was in...
ourquadcities.com
Police accuse woman, co-defendant, of multiple thefts from Walmart
A 40-year-old Davenport woman faces charges after police say she stole multiple times from a Walmart with the help of another person. Michelle Lee faces a felony charge of second-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit an aggravated misdemeanor, court records show. Davenport Police investigated several...
Suspect, victim in hospital after shootings at Morrison home
MORRISON, Ill. — A victim and a suspect are both in the hospital with gunshot wounds after police shot the suspect during the execution of a search warrant in Morrison, according to Illinois State Police. In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 21, ISP officers assisted the Blackhawk...
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Judge finds Peoria bar owner guilty of 2020 hit-and-run crash
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) - Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack on Thursday found Peoria bar owner Martin Walgenbach guilty of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. The verdict was handed down after a one-day bench trial on a charge that he left the scene after hitting a...
