Pregnant Illinois woman not wearing seat belt killed in north Alabama crash
An Illinois woman died early Saturday after a wreck in Limestone County. According to state troopers, Laurina R. Hernandez, 28, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe in which she was a passenger left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned at about 1:50 a.m. on Zehner Road, about four miles west of Athens.
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Isolated severe storms possible in Alabama on Tuesday
Fall severe weather season has arrived, and a chance for severe storms will arrive in Alabama on Tuesday. Damaging winds are the main concern with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line, but there will also be the risk of a tornado or two, especially in western Alabama.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, tests positive for COVID-19
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening, according to a statement from the CDC. Walensky, according to the CDC, was up to date with her COVID-19 vaccinations and is experiencing mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, Walensky is isolating at home and will participate in her...
Cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’ detected in these Alabama rivers
A large-scale water sampling program has confirmed the presence of PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals,” in dozens of rivers across the United States, including eight in Alabama. The sampling, conducted by the environmental group Waterkeeper Alliance and its affiliates, found PFAS chemicals in 95 of 114 waterways sampled,...
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks
A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
Last day for Alabama voters to register to participate in Nov. 8 election is Monday
Voters who want to participate in the Nov. 8 general election must register by the end of the day Monday. State law sets the deadline to register at 15 days before the election, which is Oct. 24. Voters can register online on the secretary of state’s website Alabama Votes. All...
Mississippi River’s critically low water levels create shipping chaos
“Serious concerns” over critically low water levels in the Mississippi River system led port authorities to limit vessel drafts near a key export hub, potentially adding a further headache for shippers already contending with delays and skyrocketing costs. The depth of ships’ drafts, or the distance between the waterline...
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Friday roundup: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tops McAdory, Spanish Fort, Vestavia Hills win
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa wrapped up its fourth unbeaten regular season, whipping McAdory 35-14 behind a dominating ground game at McAdory. Hillcrest had 54 rushing attempts for 376 yards, with Jamarian Johnson rolling to 262 yards on 29 carries with 4 touchdowns. Hillcrest also compiled 10-0 regular seasons in 2016, 2011 and 1984.
This week in HS Sports: Have high-scoring offenses far surpassed defenses in 2022?
This is an opinion piece. I’ve been asked a couple of times on radio this week about the growing trend of high-scoring high school football games this year. I decided to do a little research. Last week alone, 47 statewide teams scored 50 points or more in a game....
Rep. Mike Rogers on why he wants to represent Alabama for 11th term in Congress
Alabama Third District Congressman Mike Rogers is running for re-election on Nov. 8, seeking an 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a series of written questions, The Anniston Star asked the Republican leader from Saks why he decided to seek another two-year term and what he thinks have been his biggest accomplishments.
