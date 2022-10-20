ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Isolated severe storms possible in Alabama on Tuesday

Fall severe weather season has arrived, and a chance for severe storms will arrive in Alabama on Tuesday. Damaging winds are the main concern with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line, but there will also be the risk of a tornado or two, especially in western Alabama.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, tests positive for COVID-19

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 Friday evening, according to a statement from the CDC. Walensky, according to the CDC, was up to date with her COVID-19 vaccinations and is experiencing mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, Walensky is isolating at home and will participate in her...
Cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’ detected in these Alabama rivers

A large-scale water sampling program has confirmed the presence of PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals,” in dozens of rivers across the United States, including eight in Alabama. The sampling, conducted by the environmental group Waterkeeper Alliance and its affiliates, found PFAS chemicals in 95 of 114 waterways sampled,...
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
