Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls

That’s an increase from previous midterm elections.

Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows some may be considering other candidates this year.

As early voting starts, some Black voters on both sides of the aisle say the stakes are too high not to vote this year.

“When you look at some of those top issues a lot of that does look like inflation, wages, crime and violence,” said Roxy Ndebumadu, (R ) Bowie City councilwoman.

“Our position in the economy, and growth of this country, our position in the voting group of this country,” said Subomi Macaulay, President of Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus.

According to a data analysis by the Associated Press, 9 in 10 black voters chose President Biden in the 2020 election.

But recent polling shows democratic support may be slipping.

This recent Pew Research Center survey shows about 70 percent of registered Black voters say they would support their Democratic candidate for Congress this election.

But Macaulay believes that may be changing.

“Black Democrats are not happy,” said Macaulay. “There’s a shift related to the economy, health disparities, Roe vs Wade which is big.”

The latest research also shows about 24 percent of those surveyed are either unsure about who to vote for or say they would back another candidate.

Some Republicans say they’re trying to take advantage of that. The Republican National Committee says it’s engaging with minority voters through several community centers nationwide.

“That’s a prime example of people actually getting out in these communities and facing the issues head on and really being willing to have the conversation,” said Ndebumadu.

Another factor to watch is turnout. The latest data shows Black voters often have higher turnout rates compared to other groups.

