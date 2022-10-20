The Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic in Jamestown on Saturday, November 5th. This clinic will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Taylor Training Center on West Harrison Street. Animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The clinic is also co-sponsored by the City of Jamestown. Dr. Gregory Hoyt will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO