Bradford, PA

Elm Street Bridge Open

The Elm Street Bridge is officially open. The Historic Downtown Bradford Facebook page issued a statement thanking those involved with the project including Bob Cummins Construction Company, PennDOT and Bradford’s inspector, Mike Burkett. Weather permitting, the outside walls along the bridge will be stained on Wednesday. The Elm Street...
BRADFORD, PA
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Obituary: Richard W. “Dick” Luther Sr. (1929 – 2022)

Richard W. “Dick” Luther Sr., 93, of 14 Williams St., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 30,1929, in Patton, Dick was the son of the late Leroy and Alma Dunnegan Luther. He was a 1948...
BRADFORD, PA
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on November 5th

The Chautauqua County Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic in Jamestown on Saturday, November 5th. This clinic will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Taylor Training Center on West Harrison Street. Animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The clinic is also co-sponsored by the City of Jamestown. Dr. Gregory Hoyt will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination; clinic staff will confirm previous rabies vaccination records. All dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Wellsville rallies around “Velvet”, donating over $2000 for eye surgery

Allegany County Trap Neuter Return rescue team found Velvet in dire condition. Carrie Jefferds is on the streets of Wellsville and Allegany county rescuing cats and kittens almost non-stop. The latest recovery was a very desperate case, a little kitten still alive but with serious injuries, specifically a necrotic eye.
WELLSVILLE, NY
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean

​​​OLEAN, N.Y. — ​World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
OLEAN, NY
This Chautauqua County Pharmacy Is Closing Their Doors

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County pharmacy is closing their doors. Walgreens confirmed in a statement to WNY News Now they plan to shutter their Dunkirk location next month. Located at 327 Main Street, the chain’s last day in business is Monday, November 14. Before that...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
City Puts NYS On Notice for Over Washington Street Road Reconstruction Project

Construction on Washington Street will not be completed this season. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city received notice from New York State on the status of the project, “And, as a response to that, Jeff (Lehman) and his team have formally put the state on notice for the current state of the road, the curbs, and other issues. We have sent them written notification of defect. We’ve asked them to take care of those items because there’s going to be a huge issue with not only plowing but mobility and access and others to the various areas.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
Obituary: M. Jane Shaw (1923-2022)

Jane Shaw, 99, of Bradford, formerly of Mercer, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Bradford Ecumenical Home. She was born on January 24, 1923 in Altoona, a daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Nissley Hinman. She was a 1940 graduate of the Altoona High School and...
BRADFORD, PA
Investigators Seek Cause Of Jamestown House Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators are seeking to identify what sparked a house fire on the eastside of Jamestown. First responders with the Jamestown Fire Department were dispatched to 35 Barrows Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire. Since then, the American Red Cross...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Arch-i-text: Chautauqua and the reason for its being

Tourism and Niagara-on-the-Lake, the two are almost synonymous. Since the middle of the 19th century, this town has been a tourist destination. Some of the finest houses in Niagara-on-the-Lake were built as summer homes by both Canadian and American families. NOTL’s Chautauqua community owes its very existence to that tourism....
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash

BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Bradford, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Bradford, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Warren Area High School soccer team will have a game with Bradford Area High School on October 22, 2022, 14:00:00.
BRADFORD, PA
Walmart Shoplifting Calls Keep Police Busy In Lakewood This Weekend

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A slew of shoplifting calls at the Lakewood Walmart, some of which were reported just minutes apart, kept police busy this weekend. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday 45-year-old Ailisa Fisher, along with two other women, were stopped by store employees for allegedly shoplifting, stealing merchandise worth more than $250 dollars.
LAKEWOOD, NY
One Dead In Rollover Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – One person died following a rollover vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County. The accident happened on Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret west of Fredonia around 8 p.m. Wednesday. New York State Police report 41-year-old Mark Daniels, of Fredonia, was pronounced deceased...
FREDONIA, NY
Jamestown Police Identify Human Remains Found Downtown

Jamestown Police have released the identity of the man whose body was discovered downtown Monday Afternoon. The victim, 51-year old Clarence Kelwaski of Jamestown, was found behind the 100 block of East Second Street. Kelwaski was reported missing from Saratoga Springs on August 11, after he reportedly signed himself out...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Fredonia Man Dies in Car Crash in Town of Pomfret

New York State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash in the town of Pomfret. Police say 41-year old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was speeding on Route 20 when the car went off the road on a curve, striking a fence and tree stump, before overturning multiple times. Daniels was...
FREDONIA, NY

