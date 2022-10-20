If you've ever been to Denmark, you probably had a good reason to visit the beautiful country and the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, who blessed us with some of the finest stories ever written, such as "The Ugly Duckling" and "The Little Mermaid." The Culture Trip says that one of the best reasons to visit Denmark is the fact that it's often in the top spot on the World Happiness Report, making the nation one of the happiest in the whole world. Another reason to visit Denmark is its concept of hygge, a popular, yet complex term that's all about living a comfortable and cozy life.

16 DAYS AGO