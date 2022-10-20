Read full article on original website
Pasta company Barilla faces class action suit over 'misleading' label: 'Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta'
Barilla, the Italian-owned pasta company, has been hit with a class action complaint that says the brand misleads people into thinking its products are made in Italy.
Barilla is not ‘Italy’s No. 1’ pasta, lawsuit says
You’ve probably encountered Barilla’s marketing slogan — that the product is “Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta.” But is it? A lawsuit says no. Matthew Sintaro and Jessica Prost, the plaintiffs in the case, say they purchased multiple boxes of Barilla pasta thinking it was manufactured in Italy. Maybe they should have first checked Barilla’s […]
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?
Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
Barilla's claim to make "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta" is false advertising, lawsuit alleges
A lawsuit alleging that Barilla misleads customers into believing its pasta is made in Italy can move forward starting next month, a federal judge ruled this week. Two California residents, Jessica Prost of Los Angeles and Matthew Sinatro of San Francisco, claim that Barilla is falsely labeling some of its products because the Illinois-based company markets them as "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta" despite producing most of the pasta in Iowa and New York using locally sourced ingredients. Specifically, the complaint accuses Barilla of false advertising, unjust enrichment and other violations.
New E. coli outbreak traced to frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores
State and Federal officials announced today that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. As of this afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 20 people are confirmed infected with five requiring hospitalization. No...
Mexico’s avocados dominate the Texas market— but why do they taste so good?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From your morning avocado toast to the guac served at a local restaurant, avocados have become a staple in the Texas diet, putting the state at the top of the list for consumers of Mexican avocados. California and Texas are the top two markets when it comes to the consumption of […]
What to eat and drink in Switzerland
With four official languages yet a distinct sense of national identity, Switzerland is a mix of cultures and at the same time innately Swiss – and that goes for its cuisine, too. Different regions draw on culinary influences from neighbouring Italy, Germany, France and Austria, while sharing a love...
Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe
VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Denmark
If you've ever been to Denmark, you probably had a good reason to visit the beautiful country and the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, who blessed us with some of the finest stories ever written, such as "The Ugly Duckling" and "The Little Mermaid." The Culture Trip says that one of the best reasons to visit Denmark is the fact that it's often in the top spot on the World Happiness Report, making the nation one of the happiest in the whole world. Another reason to visit Denmark is its concept of hygge, a popular, yet complex term that's all about living a comfortable and cozy life.
