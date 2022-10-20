It’s understandable that people like horror movies, that they want to share the experience with others, and that they want to find new ways to enjoy horror that is innovative and might even be lucrative. But Terror Trips is by far one of the most inane as well as ridiculous ideas to come along yet, and as a horror movie, it’s one that a person can’t help but think is kind of a bargain-basement attempt at something that might have been a good idea had it been picked up by a reputable studio and given a few well-known actors to deal with, or even a few mid-tier actors that know what they’re doing on screen.

