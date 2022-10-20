Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
5 Predictions for a Black Adam vs. Superman Movie
Black Adam has finally arrived, and it would appear that there are a few surprises that people weren’t quite ready for, which is standard for a lot of movies. After all, if everything was revealed ahead of time, it would be kind of a dull experience, right? But it’s nice to know that a movie can surprise people now and then since comic book movies do have the unfortunate downside of being predictable since there is a set formula to follow that even minor and major deviations don’t always help to break up.
TVOvermind
5 Comic Book Characters That Are Super Hard to Kill
Superheroes have held our fascination for the longest time. We marvel at their superhuman speed or incredible feats of strength. Allowing our imaginations to run riot as we take in the endless possibilities for our favorite comic book characters. And many a nerd fight has been started with the words, “But who would be harder to kill?”
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
TVOvermind
Bella Ramsay Says That She Wasn’t Required To Play The Last of Us Video Game
After being in development hell for nearly a decade, The Last of Us will finally premiere in 2023. The series is created by Craig Mazin, who crafted the excellent Chernobyl series on HBO. Interestingly enough, the casting is filled with notable Game of Thrones alums, as Pedro Pascal – who will play Joel – and Bella Ramsay – who will play Ellie – will lead the upcoming video game adaptation. Now, video game adaptations have gotten better over recent years, with The Witcher, Sonic The Hedgehog, Werewolves Within, and Arcane, showcasing that it’s possible to make a great crossover of popular video game properties.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
TVOvermind
Meet the Cast of “Operation Mincemeat”
Operation Mincemeat is a war movie that dropped on Netflix in 2021. The film depicts the real-life Operation Mincemeat, which was a British deception operation planned to outwit German troops during the Second World War. The movie was directed by John Madden, who previously helmed The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. The screenplay was written by Michelle Ashford, who most famously developed the hit Showtime series Masters of Sex.
TVOvermind
Top 7 Heart-Warming Rom-Coms of All Time
Old school, feel-good, and cheesy love-stories still hold a special place in the hearts of most people. Rom-coms have evolved so much throughout the years, from 13 Going on 30 to the Broken Hearts Gallery, they appeal to different aspects of love but the borderline essence of love is something that connects the audience to such movies.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Terror Trips
It’s understandable that people like horror movies, that they want to share the experience with others, and that they want to find new ways to enjoy horror that is innovative and might even be lucrative. But Terror Trips is by far one of the most inane as well as ridiculous ideas to come along yet, and as a horror movie, it’s one that a person can’t help but think is kind of a bargain-basement attempt at something that might have been a good idea had it been picked up by a reputable studio and given a few well-known actors to deal with, or even a few mid-tier actors that know what they’re doing on screen.
TVOvermind
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Happy Gilmore”
Twenty-six years since its premiere and the classic comedy film is still very popular among audiences. The movie, which dropped in 1996, is a comedy film about a failed hockey player who turns to golf in order to save his grandmother’s house. Adam Sandler stars as the title character, who has to overcome a number of obstacles on his way to becoming a professional golfer.
TVOvermind
5 of The Greediest Characters in Movies
Greed is a funny thing in the movies, well, not always funny, but interesting and kind of intriguing since it can be shown in a number of ways, not the least of which is the acquisition of wealth and/or power in a manner that’s meant to lift one person up and ruin another. But there are other ways that greed is depicted, and some of the most despicable figures in the movie shave exhibited some of the most memorable moments when it comes to absolute greed and what it can do to those who don’t pay attention to the downside of gaining said wealth.
TVOvermind
The Best Cate Blanchett Insights of All Time
Cate Blanchett turned 53 in 2022. We’ll give you a moment to pick up your jaw from the floor. Fifty-three seems impossible. She’s the epitome of graceful youth. Her elegance is something she cannot hide no matter how she dresses, the role she plays, or the character she takes on.
TVOvermind
7 Shows like “House of the Dragon” for GOT Fans
The world of Game of Thrones has once again entered our lives and blown us away. Its prequel series House of the Dragon is a must-watch for every Game of Thrones aficionado. The events in the prequel series are set almost 200 years before Game of Thrones, yet it’s filled with the same old drama, violence, political dynamics, and of course, dragons, that you will find in the fantasy world of George R. R. Martin.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Hostile
One thing that can be said for this movie is that it does have the thrill factor, and it is a decent idea, but it feels as though too much focus is given to the main character, Juliette, and her night-long fight against what is known as a reaper, a mutated creature that is the result of an epidemic that never really gets a solid explanation, but is thrust upon the audience in a manner that says ‘take it or leave it’.
TVOvermind
Joey King: Sweet Little Sister to Vengeful Assassin
Blockbuster action comedy movie Bullet Train is not short of memorable characters, and one which stands out for most fans is The Prince: daughter of the White Death, leader of Japan’s largest crime mob. She’s nicknamed The Prince because of her father’s strong desire for a son. She resents him for neglecting her, and, consumed by vengeance, she sets out to kill him. While we’re astounded by the deception and ruthlessness of The Prince, we’re more in tune with who portrays the character — Hollywood sweetheart, Joey King.
TVOvermind
How Alicia Silverstone Earned Her $20 Million Net Worth
As if! Anyone thinking Alicia Silverstone is not serving it up on a silver platter more than 25 years after making the phrase famous is seriously mistaken. She may have made it her go-to line, but this is one actress who hasn’t slowed down since becoming a famous star. The Clueless actress is living her best life more than 25 years later with a staggering net worth of approximately $20 million. While her life hasn’t turned out quite how she thought, she’s not someone complaining about her gifts, her achievements, and her lifestyle. So, what is Alicia Silverstone up to these days, and how did she earn that impressive net worth?
TVOvermind
American Horror Story: NYC: Something’s Coming-Recap
One has to give it to Ryan Murphy when it comes to leaning into certain subjects and using them to promote a horror story, he’s not afraid to lean in face first and far enough to make his point felt. American Horror Story started off as a ghost story, to be certain, but it’s evolved in a manner that makes it clear that the subjects that have been taken on in recent years are as much about creating commentary on certain points in history as they are about scaring the audience, as they tend to enjoy.
TVOvermind
5 Reasons Why Zod Should Have Won in Man of Steel
Obviously, Zod wasn’t going to win in Man of Steel since he didn’t win in the original Superman movie either. But as imposing as this character is supposed to be, and the fact that he’s taken Superman to the limit before should make it clear that Zod isn’t someone to be messed with unless one is willing to go to the extreme when it comes to defeating him for good.
TVOvermind
Jason Momoa: An Unmissable Face on Movie Screens
There are a handful of actors who have a commanding screen presence like Jason Momoa. Depending on when you caught on with the Jason Momoa fever, you probably know him as Khal Drogo or as the face of Aquaman. Since he made his entry into television playing the character of...
TVOvermind
James Corden Is Now Welcome to Dine at the Elite New York Restaurant
James Corden made news the other day when the owner of the famed New York City restaurant Balthazar, Keith McNally, took to Instagram to announce that the popular CBS Late Late Show host was banned from his establishment. In the post, McNally called out Corden for the latter’s “abusive” behavior...
Comments / 0