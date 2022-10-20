ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution

The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Update on Baby No. 2 with Husband Chris: 'Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect'

Lauren Bushnell Lane revealed that she and husband Chris Lane named their second child Baker Weston Lane in a new Instagram post showing off her family of four Lauren Bushnell Lane says her new baby is "peaceful and perfect." The Bachelor alum, 32, shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton on Instagram Friday, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Chris Lane has been named Baker Weston Lane. "Our little man surprised us 9 days...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok

The reality star was joined by her oldest child, daughter North, for a TikTok posted to their joint account on the social-media platform late Thursday night in celebration of Kardashian's 42nd birthday. In the fun 15-second video, Kardashian and North, 9, took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and...
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'

"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family. The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. "City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million

Heather and Terry Dubrow have officially said au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow!. The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her Botched surgeon husband sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate, according to ET. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Mom Names Her Baby Girl After the COVID Lockdown — Here's Why

Jodi and Rob Cross named their daughter Lockie as an homage to the couple's "relaxing" time in lockdown For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered. So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie. "We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for...
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'

Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other.  Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another.  For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
