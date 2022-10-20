Read full article on original website
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Ron Masak, Angela Lansbury's 'Murder, She Wrote' Costar, Dead at 86: He 'Will Be Greatly Missed'
Ron Masak, an actor best known for a recurring role opposite Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote, has died. He was 86. Masak's daughter revealed that her father died Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. "He has touched so many lives and will be greatly missed," she wrote. The...
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
Princess Charlene Shares New Photo of Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella: 'Growing So Fast'
Monaco's royal twins are "growing so fast!" Princess Charlene shared what appears to be a new school photo of her 7-year-old children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, via Instagram on Friday. Charlene captioned the shot, which shows the twins smiling together in their school uniforms, "Growing so fast," along with two heart emojis.
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
King Charles' Painting of Balmoral Castle Sells for $6,500 — Despite Being Valued Around $675
A print of a 2001 painting by the royal was sold as part of Bonhams' "The Scottish Home" auction on Thursday. Although the print, one of 100, was valued at about $675, it was bought for far over that amount at about $6,500. "In my time as an auctioneer I...
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Update on Baby No. 2 with Husband Chris: 'Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect'
Lauren Bushnell Lane revealed that she and husband Chris Lane named their second child Baker Weston Lane in a new Instagram post showing off her family of four Lauren Bushnell Lane says her new baby is "peaceful and perfect." The Bachelor alum, 32, shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton on Instagram Friday, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Chris Lane has been named Baker Weston Lane. "Our little man surprised us 9 days...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Wishes Her a Happy Birthday with Sweet TikTok
The reality star was joined by her oldest child, daughter North, for a TikTok posted to their joint account on the social-media platform late Thursday night in celebration of Kardashian's 42nd birthday. In the fun 15-second video, Kardashian and North, 9, took turns lip-syncing to "Remember" by Becky Hill and...
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Shows Baby Bump in Family Photos with Nick Cannon: 'Our Beautiful Angels'
"My guys," wrote pregnant Abby De La Rosa with some family photos of her twin sons and their father Nick Cannon while showing off her baby bump Abby De La Rosa is celebrating her growing family. The former radio personality, 31, and Nick Cannon's girlfriend, who is currently expecting her third child, shared some sweet family photos Friday on Instagram of herself with Cannon, 42, and their 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion. "City of angels with our beautiful Angels," she captioned one post, in which her baby bump...
Jennifer Lawrence Spotted on Long Island Set of Upcoming Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence is glowing on the set of her upcoming film. On Thursday, the Hunger Games star was spotted filming scenes for her comedy No Hard Feelings in Long Island, New York, alongside costar Andrew Barth Feldman. Lawrence, 32, wore a pink thigh-length dress with matching necklaces and silver heels...
Heather and Terry Dubrow Sell Their Famous Newport Beach 'Chateau' for $55 Million
Heather and Terry Dubrow have officially said au revoir to their infamous Chateau Dubrow!. The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her Botched surgeon husband sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million, making it the most expensive sale of the year in Orange County real estate, according to ET. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman reportedly held the listing.
Adrien Brody and Girlfriend Georgina Chapman Enjoy Date Night in Santa Monica
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman are strutting in style. On Thursday, the Blonde actor, 49, and fashion designer Chapman, 46, were photographed leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The pair were first linked in fall 2019 and PEOPLE confirmed they were dating in February 2020. A source...
Matthew Perry Says He's 'Grateful' to Jennifer Aniston for Her Unyielding Support Over the Years
Matthew Perry is telling his story. In a new clip previewing a longer interview with Diane Sawyer, the Friends star, 53, says one of his castmates, in particular, helped him in his addiction struggles. During the interview, which airs in full Oct. 28 on ABC, Sawyer highlights sections of the...
Travis Scott Vehemently Denies Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner: 'Fictional Storytelling'
Travis Scott is shutting down rumors that he cheated on Kylie Jenner. The Houston rapper, 31, posted a statement on his Instagram Story over the weekend, claiming he never met the model making the allegations, as he asked for the "continuous cyber games" to end. "It's a lot of weird...
L.A. Animal Rescue Disputes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Her Dog for Harry Styles
MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit animal rescue, is coming to Olivia Wilde's defense. Shortly after the actress' former nanny claimed in a Daily Mail piece that Wilde, 38, abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles, the animal organization refuted those claims and shared its side of the story.
Mom Names Her Baby Girl After the COVID Lockdown — Here's Why
Jodi and Rob Cross named their daughter Lockie as an homage to the couple's "relaxing" time in lockdown For U.K. couple Jodi and Rob Cross, the coronavirus lockdown was a time they wanted to make sure they remembered. So much so, that when it came time to pick a name for their first baby, born last November, the pair knew the perfect way to pay homage to their time spent at home: naming their daughter Lockie. "We came up with her name quite early on, we were looking for...
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
