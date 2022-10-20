STILLWATER — Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers announced on Thursday that he will sit out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

A Bixby native, Evers is a super-senior in his sixth year at OSU. He has battled shoulder injuries throughout his career, and missed a game earlier this season because of injury, which led him to make a difficult decision.

“I’ve been trying to play through it, but it’s gotten too bad,” Evers told The Oklahoman . “The best decision for me and my career was to shut it down and get it fixed and prepare for the draft.”

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Evers has 27 career starts out of 53 games played in his Cowboy career. He posted on Twitter the announcement of his decision to forgo the remainder of the season.

More: 'I feel pretty fresh': Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson not wearing down yet

For his career, Evers has 46 tackles, 7.5 for loss and four sacks with seven quarterback hurries.

Because of injuries, and multiple surgeries to rehabilitate those injuries, Evers has contemplated retirement in the past.

He has been an integral part of the Cowboys’ vaunted defensive line the past three seasons.

In his absence, OSU is likely to use defensive end Tyler Lacy more frequently on the interior, while tackles Collin Clay and Xavier Ross should see an uptick in snaps as well.

More: Tramel's ScissorTales: Oklahoma State needs touchdowns, not field goals, to beat Texas

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State DT Brendon Evers to forgo remainder of season, prepare for NFL Draft