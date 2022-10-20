Read full article on original website
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Little girl gets glasses, sees clearly for the first time
A little girl in Papillion, Nebraska shows her biggest smile after being able to see clearly for the first time.
