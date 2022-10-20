ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC schools chancellor should apologize for ‘painful’ comments on kids: education panelists

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Schools Chancellor David Banks is catching heat from an education panel for his tough-love stance on entry into the city’s selective high schools.

Touting admissions changes at some of those schools , Banks said students working “really hard” should have better odds than kids “you got to throw water on their face to get them to go to school.”

In an unusual move, members of the city’s Panel for Educational Policy — including a mayoral appointee — called for an apology Wednesday night.

“As a mayoral PEP member — and I’m speaking for myself, not on behalf of the mayor or the mayoral representatives, but for myself — I am out in the streets trying to defend the decisions and statements in support of this administration,” said Kyle Kimball at the monthly meeting.

“But this one, I am at a complete loss.”

Banks, responding to a question from a reporter last week, was firm that his statement “wasn’t meant to cast aspersions.”

“I do know that we have some kids who are more motivated than others. It doesn’t mean that they’re not smart, doesn’t mean that they’re not talented. Some of them are late bloomers,” the chancellor added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3983pM_0igeqBTo00
Schools Chancellor David Banks has come under fire from members of the city’s Panel for Educational Policy for saying students who work “really hard” deserve better odds for high school admissions than kids “you got to throw water on their face to get them to go to school.”
Daniel William McKnight

The schools boss made the remarks a week ago in a speech at the Association for a Better New York, where the audience included business, nonprofit and government leaders. His words immediately sparked backlash online, as parents and advocates learned what he said behind closed doors via Twitter — while others came to his defense.

“A lot of people are taking it as him saying that the students are lazy, that they’re inadequate. But he didn’t say that,” said Alysa O’Shea, a Queens parent and co-president of PLACE NYC, which advocates for accelerated programs.

“He said the kids who work hard, who are ready for those learning environments — they should have the opportunity to take advantage of those learning environments.”

Added PLACE NYC Vice President Deborah Alexander, “PLACE and myself, we have long advocated to better identify accelerated learners in all neighborhoods. It’s not a question of keeping kids out of these programs — it’s finding the right fit for every child.”

But members of PEP disagreed, like Kimball, the mayoral appointee, who said he rejected the idea that certain people have “earned a right to be exclusive.”

“I know, Chancellor, that people follow your words and dice your words,” Kimball said. “But this was a very clear message.”

Kimball — a newer appointee to the panel selected by Mayor Eric Adams in May after his first pick touted anti-gay views — was the only member nominated by the administration to speak out.

“Real story is everyone who remains silent,” tweeted one user .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2qT1_0igeqBTo00
PEP vice chair Thomas Sheppard called on Banks to apologize to city families.
J.C.Rice

Mayoral appointees to the PEP have historically been ousted for speaking out against the administration , including under both former Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio .

Kimball’s remarks came after vice chair Thomas Sheppard — the only elected PEP member representing parents — asked Banks to apologize to families.

“Respectfully, Mr. Chancellor, sometimes when we say things, those things can cause hurt and harm to people. And whether it was intentional or not, that is in fact what happened. And I would hope that you could apologize to the families that were labeled the ones that have to get water thrown in their kids’ faces,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard told The Post on Thursday that Banks’ comments were “personal for me, as I’m sure it was for many parents across this city.”

He said his 11-year-old son needs “a bit of additional support to get to school every day,” because he has been bullied since the second grade. And his 14-year-old daughter used to fall asleep at her desk studying hard for an 87 average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvXvr_0igeqBTo00
Banks said his statement was taken from a parent who said it to him.
William Farrington

“As far as I was concerned, that 87 could have been 100 in my book because she worked hard for it, but the chancellor’s statements said her hard work does not deserve special access to ‘good’ schools,” he said.

Brooklyn borough president appointee Tazin Azad said previous comments made by the chancellor suggested one of her children’s school was better than the other’s, adding: “That to a parent is absolutely painful and irreparable.”

On Thursday, Queens rep Sheree Gibson also asserted she echoes Sheppard’s call for Banks to rectify any harm caused.

The Department of Education declined to comment.

But Banks last week said the description came from a parent who had said it to him, and his own kids vary in motivation.

“I have four children myself. A couple of whom I had to do a greater level of encouragement to get them up. They weren’t as motivated as one of their siblings.”

Banks added his career has been focused on supporting the most vulnerable students — and he wants to send the message that there are “lots of really good schools” throughout the city.

Community superintendents are deciding whether to implement selective admissions criteria at middle schools before applications open for that age group next Wednesday.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx

New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build

Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Home care workers protest outside council member’s office

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Workers in the home care industry are still pushing to terminate their 24-hour shifts. Asian women who are immigrants make up a large portion of the workforce in New York City, and today they protested outside the office of the city council member they believe isn’t standing up for them. PIX11’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs

Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn

New York, NY – Detectives in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting by a gunman riding a scooter in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shots fired incident at around 2:50 pm in the area of 870 42nd Street. Through their investigation, police used nearby surveillance video that captured the suspect stopping his scooter across the street from two unknown individuals. He then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in their direction. He then fled the scene on his scooter. Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. It is not The post NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem domestic violence survivor advocates to save others

NEW YORK - This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, nonprofits are reaching out those who may not otherwise ask for help. One Harlem woman helps others through her own experience.This week at the office of We All Really Matter, or WARM, founder Stephanie McGraw counted donations ahead of a weekend diaper drive, while designing posters for next week's awareness walk. She hopes to connect with victims who have been suffering in silence."We were already in a pandemic before this pandemic hit," explained McGraw. "It just put women in danger. The abuser had the green light ... and we saw the numbers...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy