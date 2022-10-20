Plaque being placed in honor of Uziyah Garcia at San Angelo Kid's Kingdom

A plaque will be placed in the San Angelo Kid's Kingdom in honor of Uziyah Garcia, a San Angeloan who was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The 10-year-old was one of 21 victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

On Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. a plaque unveiling will take place, in front of Kid’s Kingdom at 290 W River Drive in honor of Garcia, according to Suzanna Valenzuela with Discover San Angelo.

The plaque and a bench were donated by Kona Ice.

"Sergio Garcia, Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot," Valenzuela said. "He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down the hill at the Visitor Center directly in front of the memorial plaque and bench."